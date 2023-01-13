Wout Weghorst deal not yet done as Man United face attacking concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wout Weghorst deal not yet done as Man United face attacking concerns

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 2.46pm Updated: January 13 2023, 6.56pm
Wout Weghorst will not be available for Manchester United this weekend (Peter Byrne/PA).
Wout Weghorst will not be available for Manchester United this weekend (Peter Byrne/PA).

Manchester United could be short of options in attack for Saturday’s derby against City, with the signing of Wout Weghorst not completed in time and Anthony Martial an injury doubt.

United are looking to bring in Burnley’s Netherlands striker Weghorst on a deal to the end of the season, but first had to secure his exit from a loan at Besiktas.

Erik ten Hag on Friday said a deal is “close” for a player who has nine goals in 18 appearances in Turkey, but the manager confirmed United had not got it over the line before the 12pm registration deadline ahead of Saturday’s match.

Besiktas confirmed his departure later on Friday, saying in a statement: “The temporary transfer agreement with our professional football player Wout Weghorst and his club has been terminated by mutual agreement with the player and his club.

“Due to the early termination of the contract by Burnley, a termination fee of 2,825,000 euros (£25million) will be paid to our company.”

Ten Hag could be left with a problem as Martial is struggling with a leg injury which kept him out of training during the week, although he was able to take part on Friday morning.

“It is a small thing in his leg, so it will be better tomorrow or he will be available for Wednesday,” Ten Hag said of the Frenchman.

If Martial is injured, Ten Hag could be forced to shift the in-form Marcus Rashford – who has scored seven goals in his last six games – in from his preferred position on the left, although Ten Hag played down the potential impact.

“We have won a lot of games without Anthony Martial,” he said.

Diogo Dalot is out of Saturday’s match with a hamstring injury, while Ten Hag revealed on Friday that Donny van de Beek’s season is over following the knee injury he suffered in a collision with Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi on January 3.

Manchester United are heavily beaten at the Etihad
Manchester United were heavily beaten at the Etihad earlier in the season (Martin Rickett/PA).

“On the long term it is looking really good, he will be back for the start of pre-season,” Ten Hag said of the £35million midfielder. “The rest of the season he is out.

“I think everyone’s thoughts are with him. It is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, a bad injury. It is always really disappointing and thoughts, feelings are with the player, you express that, our group did that really well and we are now happy his knee in the long term is good.

“In the same moments, mixed feelings. Disappointment he is out of this season. The players are feeling we are building something good and we want to be part of it and everyone wants to be part of it.”

Van de Beek later wrote on Twitter: “I am really disappointed that the season is over for me.

“After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club.”

Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family.

United were beaten 6-3 when they last faced City in October. But, since then, Ten Hag’s side have lost only once in 18 games, winning their last eight to stay alive on four fronts and climb into the Premier League’s top four.

Asked how far United have come since they were humbled at the Etihad, Ten Hag said: “We have to prove that on the pitch. There is only one truth and it is always on the pitch.

“It is not coming overnight, there has been a process in the last months where we develop, progress. We have to be brave, act with belief and play our game…

“We took the lesson (from the last meeting) and from that point on we make huge progress. We have to continue that process.”

Casemiro in action for Manchester United
Casemiro (right) has established himself as a key figure for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA).

Key to the turnaround in United’s fortunes has been the arrival of Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old was a second-half substitute in the last derby as he was still settling in after his move from Real Madrid, but has since established himself as a key cog in United’s engine room.

“He’s so important,” Ten Hag said. “He’s the cement between the stones. His defending, his organisation, he knows his position, anticipating and pointing players into the right position, winning balls in midfield.

“He has that competitiveness to give to teams at the top level. There are not many players of this quality in the world. He is one of them and we are really happy to have him on board.”

Editor's Picks