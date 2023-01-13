Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal’s players are in a ‘good emotional state’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal’s players are in a ‘good emotional state’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 3.06pm Updated: January 13 2023, 5.59pm
Mikel Arteta is happy with the emotional state of his Arsenal squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta is happy with the emotional state of his Arsenal squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his players are in a “good emotional state” following the latest Football Association charge to hit the club – but admits he will hold talks with his squad to bring about a change in “behaviour”.

The Gunners were charged for allegedly failing to control their players as they crowded referee David Coote having not been awarded a penalty for handball in the first half of their FA Cup win over Oxford.

That followed on from a similar incident in a victory at Leeds in October, with Arteta’s own touchline behaviour widely criticised in recent weeks.

The Spaniard takes his side to face north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday with Arsenal making the short trip sitting top of the Premier League.

Asked if the latest incident showed his players are feeling the pressure of leading the way in the league, Arteta replied: “I think the players are in a good emotional state.

“They are excited, they are enjoying playing together and obviously we are in a good position. We have to now improve a lot of things and maintain a lot of the good things that have taken us this far.”

He refused to be drawn on the latest charge or whether it came as a surprise, but did respond when asked if he would talk to his players about it, saying: “Anything that we can do to improve, we will always have conversations with our players and staff to see what we can do better (and if) we have to change any behaviour.”

Scotland v Ukraine – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – Hampden Park
Mykhailo Mudryk (second left) is a transfer target for Arsenal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Arteta admitted the club are “trying to improve” the squad in the January window but would not speak about Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The PA news agency understands a deal for the 22-year-old is now close, with Arteta adding: “You know we cannot talk about any other players.

“There are some interests in what we’d like to do to improve the team because we’re short in certain areas and with injuries that we picked up. We are trying and as a club we are trying to improve in every window.”

Arteta also revealed Gabriel Jesus is still “far” from returning to action having undergone surgery on a knee injury suffered at the World Cup.

The Brazil forward has posted on Instagram recently images of him disposing of a knee brace and a pair of crutches.

Arteta, however, does not expect him back any time soon.

“He’s progressing really well, he’s working really hard, he’s in the right place in terms of the time that we set for him, but he’s still a bit far,” he said.

“I’d like to see him very quickly but I don’t think it’s going happen. We’re going to have to be patient with that one.

“But let’s see. It’s a complicated surgery, in any surgery there are always a lot of things where you have to be cautious. He’s a player that’s going to push to be really fast on the pitch.”

Arsenal players surround referee Andrew Madley
Arsenal players surrounded referee Andrew Madley as they appealed for a handball (Adam Davy/PA)

On Friday afternoon, the Football Association announced Arsenal had been fined £40,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted
themselves in an orderly fashion during their goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle.

The charge related to an incident in the fifth minute of stoppage time when a number of Arsenal players surrounded referee Andrew Madley to claim a penalty for a possible handball.

Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in what became a fractious and scrappy encounter at the Emirates Stadium, dismissed their appeals.

A statement from the FA read: “Arsenal FC has been fined £40,000 for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its Premier League fixture against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

“Arsenal FC admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed the club’s sanction during a subsequent hearing.”

The Gunners also face a separate charge from the FA for failing to control their players during the FA Cup third-round win at Oxford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks