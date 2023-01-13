United set for key test of resurgence – Talking points ahead of Manchester derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
United set for key test of resurgence – Talking points ahead of Manchester derby

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 3.09pm
United and City will meet in the 188th Manchester derby on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
United and City will meet in the 188th Manchester derby on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United host Manchester City in the 188th competitive Manchester derby on Saturday in what should be a test of the recent strong form which has powered United up the Premier League table.

The humbling of Erik ten Hag’s side in a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium three months back feels a long time ago, such has been the turn around in fortunes for the red half of the city.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points going into the match.

Resurgent United

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat at the Etihad but have responded with excellent form (Martin Rickett/PA)

City blew United away in October and the final score at the Etihad arguably flattered Ten Hag’s side, who had trailed 4-0 at the break. But United have responded superbly to that setback, losing only one of 18 matches since, winning their last eight in all competitions – even if former United skipper Roy Keane recently claimed that was aided by some “cushy” fixtures against struggling sides. One big change has been the influence of Casemiro, who only appeared as a second-half substitute at the Etihad, still settling in after his arrival from Real Madrid, but who has established himself as the key cog in the United engine room since. “He is the cement between the stones,” Ten Hag said of the Brazilian.

‘Something missing’ for City

Manchester City Training – City Football Academy – Monday October 24th
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said ‘something’s off’ at the club (Richard Sellers/PA)

City must show a response to their dismal 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Southampton on Wednesday night, a match in which they did not even manage a shot on target. During the immediate post-mortem, captain Ilkay Gundogan told reporters “something’s off” at City, a feeling he has had since the turn of the year. “At the moment, it feels like there’s a special ingredient missing – the performances, the desire, the hunger is maybe not as it was in recent years.” Gundogan said the Southampton match must be a wake-up call, and the derby would be the ideal time for City to show they heard it.

Fortress Old Trafford

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United have won their last nine games at Old Trafford (Tim Goode/PA)

In recent years the Manchester derby became a fixture that often favoured the away team – since 2016 11 of the 18 meetings have been won by the visitors. But United will start Saturday’s meeting confident they have brought the fear factor back to Old Trafford, where they have won their last nine matches and conceded only four league goals all season – two of them in the opening day defeat to Brighton. Since then they have beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham on home turf, and they will be keen to record a first home derby win since March 2020 this weekend.

City’s strongest eleven?

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Phil Foden scored a hat-trick in the last derby but may find himself on the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Southampton defeat showed who was not ready to play against United, but, while dropping a string of players will be an easy decision for Pep Guardiola, who replaces them might be more of a puzzler. Last week, the manager said he had “ridiculous ideas” for this fixture, but while he has been known to overthink tactics before, Wednesday’s showing suggested a return to basics is needed. But what does that look like? Phil Foden scored a hat-trick in the last derby but was not a regular in the side before Christmas and it would not be a surprise if Jack Grealish was again preferred on the left side. John Stones is out through injury.

Waiting for Weghorst

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Turf Moor
Wout Weghorst’s loan move from Burnley has not been completed in time for him to feature (Martin Rickett/PA)

United are close to a deal to sign Burnley forward Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season after he cancelled a season-long switch to Besiktas in order to return to England. But the deal has not been done in time for him to face City, and that potentially leaves Ten Hag short of options in attack as Anthony Martial battles with a leg injury which has kept him out of training during the week.

