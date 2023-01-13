Derek McInnes demands ‘personality and life’ from Killie in Celtic semi showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes demands ‘personality and life’ from Killie in Celtic semi showdown

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 3.35pm
Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to be at their best in their semi-final (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to be at their best in their semi-final (Jane Barlow/PA)

Derek McInnes highlighted the qualities his Kilmarnock players will need to demonstrate if they are to shock Celtic in their Viaplay Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The in-form cup holders ran out comfortable 2-0 winners when Killie visited Parkhead in the cinch Premiership last weekend and are huge favourites to get past the Rugby Park side at Hampden.

The winners will face either Rangers or Aberdeen, who play their semi-final at the national stadium on Sunday, and boss McInnes identified what his side have to do to cause a shock.

He said: “Players don’t live on the moon, they know how good Celtic are.

“They watch them, they see how strong the individuals are, and it is wrong for me to over-elaborate all these points.

“We always look at the opponent but it is my job and the staff’s job to get the players prepared properly for every game.

“And when it is a team like Celtic who are such a strong opponent, we still have to do the right things for us.

“We have to make sure the players are right physically and make them right tactically which is a big part of it when you play a stronger opponent but the mental part of it is probably the biggest part of it.

“I need to see personality, I need to see life about us, I need to see confidence and I want people who are going to impress.

“Sometimes it is more than just ability you need to overcome an opponent like Celtic, it is not just the playing side of it, it is everything else and I will be looking for that this weekend.”

Killie’s last major trophy win was in 2012 when they beat Celtic 1-0 in the League Cup final at Hampden Park, thanks to a goal from Belgian substitute Dieter Van Tornhout.

Midfielder Rory McKenzie was coming through the ranks at Kilmarnock at the time and had a terrific view of the famous winner which resulted in one of the great cup final upsets.

He recalled: “I remember being at the game. There were a bunch of youth-team lads there and we were sat in the corner where Lee Johnson put the cross in so they came and celebrated and we were right down the front.

“That was a fantastic day. Nobody gave us a chance and it’s a day I remember. I wasn’t part of the celebrations after but by all accounts it was a good night.”

McKenzie admits that, once again, things will have to go Killie’s way against Celtic if they are to emerge victorious.

He said: “I think you need to cling on to a lot of things. We know the task in hand. We’ve watched enough of Celtic to know how good they are, we played against them on Saturday so we’re well aware.

“You need Celtic to have an off day. They’re that good a team that you need everything to go your way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks