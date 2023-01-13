Bethany England hailed a ‘massive asset’ ahead of possible Tottenham debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bethany England hailed a ‘massive asset’ ahead of possible Tottenham debut

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 3.54pm Updated: January 13 2023, 4.20pm
Beth England has joined Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Beth England has joined Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

New signing Bethany England is a “massive asset” to Tottenham, boss Rehanne Skinner has said.

England joined Spurs earlier this month after seven years with Chelsea, during which she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.

The 28-year-old forward, who has also netted 11 times in 21 England caps and was part of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning squad, could make her Tottenham debut in Saturday’s Women’s Super league match at Aston Villa.

Skinner told a press conference ahead of the contest: “Beth’s someone we identified quite a while ago and we’ve been working hard to try to make that happen.

“I think for us it is about the right fit and Beth is definitely the right fit for Tottenham in terms of her values and ours.

“She’s a top player in terms of her minutes on the pitch and goals scored, it’s incredibly high. She has a lot of experience and she’s shown she can score in this league, and so for us it’s a massive asset. It’s an area we’ve always wanted to strengthen since I’ve been here.

“It’s building blocks we’re putting in place, it’s the right time, and we’ve got the right person for the job.

“In terms of her quality and the things she’s going to bring to the side, they’re undoubtedly going to help to benefit what we’re trying to achieve.”

England’s move was reported to be a record deal between WSL clubs.

While Skinner stressed “don’t believe everything you read” in terms of numbers that have been reported, she added: “You pay for what you get. There was a transfer fee that needed to be paid.

“As a club we’re trying to evolve the team and it’s important you pay those fees when you need to, to get the right people in the door. Certainly as a footballer and as a person, she’s going to add huge value to our team.”

Jordan Nobbs
Jordan Nobbs has joined Aston Villa from Arsenal (James Manning/PA)

Two other England players poised to make bows in Saturday’s game after January moves are midfielders Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth, who have joined Villa from Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

Villa boss Carla Ward said at her pre-match press conference: “I think with where we want to go and try to achieve, it’s important those experienced bodies come in.

“It will be a hugely positive impact on everybody. I think when you have winners come through the building, they raise levels. They’ll be good for the youngsters, and the experienced players.

“Immediately you can see Jordan, Lucy taking the youngsters under their wings, and I think everyone will thrive off them. We’re delighted to have them in the building.”

Villa and Tottenham head into the first match of the WSL resumption after a month-long winter break lying seventh and eighth respectively, with Ward’s side three points better off on 12 from nine games.

Ward added: “Spurs have got some great players and signing Beth is a massive statement. It shows their ambition and intent, so I only expect them to go one way in the new year. They’ll kick on now, no doubt.

“There’ll certainly be all eyes on (Saturday’s game). Hopefully it’s a good game for the neutral – you have two teams with very good players. It should be an exciting one, and one hopefully we can be on the winning side of.”

