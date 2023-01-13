Torture not being involved – Jamie McGrath eager to make Dundee United comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torture not being involved – Jamie McGrath eager to make Dundee United comeback

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 4.35pm
Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath (centre) delighted to return (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath (centre) delighted to return (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jamie McGrath is hoping to end the “torture” of being sidelined as he returns to the Dundee United squad for the trip to Hibernian on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has not featured for United since returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland after last November’s friendly against Malta.

However, he is now back in full training after recovering from a calf strain and ready to go again.

McGrath, on loan this season from Championship side Wigan, said: “It is torture not being able to be involved.

“Obviously when the boys are flying it is great looking in but when the game is in the balance and you are on the edge of your seat, it is not ideal. You just want to be out kicking every ball.

“The last game was Aberdeen and then I was away with national team after that but it feels like an eternity so I am looking forward to getting back on the grass hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I am feeling fit and ready to go.”

Head coach Liam Fox is pleased to welcome back McGrath and Peter Pawlett, who has also been out since November with a calf injury.

He said: “He (McGrath) is undoubted quality and not only that he is brilliant in the group. He has been brilliant for me since I got the job.

“We also have Peter Pawlett come back into the squad as well which is great.

“Any manager wants as many good players as they possibly can, it makes my job more difficult because I have a team to pick and a bench to pick but these are decisions I am looking forward to.”

Fox is looking to see how his side react to last Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Rangers which means they remain second bottom of the table, three points ahead of Ross County having played a game fewer.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we bounce back after that second-half performance.

“I’m looking to see some character and not let that second-half performance affect us. So we are looking forward to that.

“We are under no illusion, it is going to be a difficult game but it is a great place to play.

“Easter Road is a great stadium and they have some very good players.

“They had a very good result at Motherwell last week so they will be full of confidence. Hopefully it will be an open, end-to-end game.”

