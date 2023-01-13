New principal James Vowles insists Williams are not ‘mini-Mercedes or B-team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New principal James Vowles insists Williams are not ‘mini-Mercedes or B-team’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 4.37pm
Williams have a new team principal (David Davies/PA)
Williams have a new team principal (David Davies/PA)

New team principal James Vowles insists Williams will not become a “mini-Mercedes” on his watch.

Vowles has spent more than two decades at Mercedes’ Brackley base and was instrumental to the team’s overwhelming success in recent years, most recently as a highly regarded strategy director.

But he has been released from his Mercedes contract and jumped ship to Williams, who last month parted company with team principal and chief executive Jost Capito after just two years in the role.

James Vowles has been credited with underpinning the successes of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, pictured, in recent years (David Davies/PA)
James Vowles has been credited with underpinning the successes of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, pictured, in recent years (David Davies/PA)

While the Formula One teams have ties – Mercedes provide Williams with engines and gear boxes – Vowles bristled at suggestions there would be closer links after the announcement of his move was made public.

“Williams is an incredibly independent team in its own right that has formed its own history, its own heritage,” he said. “There’s no mini-Mercedes or B-team or any of that notion.

“This is about me standing on my own two legs and making a success with an organisation. My success is subject and dependent on me doing a good job there – that has to be independent of Mercedes.

“It doesn’t mean that Mercedes and ourselves won’t have collaboration in some form or another – there was collaboration before I joined – but I have to do what is best for Williams from here onwards.

“When you put a crisp Williams shirt on, that’s where you are, that’s where your loyalty is and that’s where my success and the team’s success will come from.”

Vowles, who takes up his new post on February 20, oversaw the race strategy at Brawn that led to Jenson Button winning the 2009 drivers’ title and the team claiming the constructors’ crown.

After Brawn transitioned into Mercedes the next year, Vowles was one of team principal and CEO Toto Wolff’s right-hand men who helped the team win eight constructors’ titles in a row from 2014 to 2021.

Lewis Hamilton won six drivers’ titles during that period and had warm words for Vowles upon discovering the 43-year-old was heading for Williams.

“His first response was, ‘that’s amazing for James’ – I think this is maybe the importance sentence,” Wolff said.

Vowles added: “For what it’s worth, when I called him those were the first words that came out of his mouth, not insulting me or telling me he’s disappointed, it’s quite the opposite.”

Williams will be hoping the appointment of Vowles can help to usher in a sea change in their fortunes after finishing bottom of the constructors’ championship in four of the last five years.

He is optimistic Dorilton, the US investment group which acquired Williams in 2020, will provide sufficient funding but warned “the impact will probably take a while to kick in”.

“The best analogy I’ve used so far is this is almost like a divorce,” added Vowles, who revealed there is currently “no intention at the moment” to appoint a chief executive at Williams.

“But I’m going into an arena that has people that are just as intelligent, just as motivated, just as committed and just as hungry for success. It’s a different starting point but the end goal is going to be hopefully no different.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had warm words for his outgoing strategy director (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had high praise for his outgoing strategy director (David Davies/PA)

There has been an amicable parting of the ways between Vowles and Mercedes, with Wolff, a former Williams director between 2009 and 2013, praising his former employee.

“Within our organisation for him to move up I would have needed to move aside and I feel still there is something left in me and that I can contribute,” Wolff said.

“Good people will make their own way in their careers. You cannot stop someone that’s reaching out for the stars, you just need to embrace that.

“James has been around a long time. He has seen it all. I have no doubt Williams choosing him is a fantastic move for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks