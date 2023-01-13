Haseeb Hameed to captain England Lions on Sri Lanka tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Haseeb Hameed to captain England Lions on Sri Lanka tour

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 6.01pm
Haseeb Hameed has been asked to captain England Lions (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Haseeb Hameed has been asked to captain England Lions (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Haseeb Hameed will captain England Lions on their red-ball tour of Sri Lanka, with former international stars Graeme Swann and Ian Bell once again named among the coaching staff.

England’s understudies fly out next week and will play two four-day games against Sri Lanka A, before Somerset’s Tom Abell takes over as skipper for a three-match one-day series.

And, in handing the leadership reins to Hameed, the England hierarchy appear to have given the Nottinghamshire opener fresh hope of reigniting a Test career that stalled after a disappointing Ashes series last winter.

The trip will be overseen by Neil Killeen, the Durham stalwart who has just been named as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s elite pace bowling coach, with Swann and Bell reprising the mentoring roles they fulfilled during a November training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Haseeb Hameed
Haseeb Hameed’s Test career stalled after a disappointing Ashes series (Jason O’Brien/PA).

Bell, who scored over 13,000 international runs, will be working with the batting unit, while Swann is on hand to assist Min Patel with the spin coaching. He will also provide broader insights into his approach to the game, which is seen as an ideal fit for the attacking philosophy espoused by England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Swann, who took 255 wickets in 60 Tests, has previously spoken of his desire to work with the next generation of England spinners but has had to wait his turn after being overlooked by previous regimes.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat praised Swann as the perfect man to help prepare prospects like Liam Patterson-White and Jack Carson for the senior side.

“I originally thought about him a year-and-a-half ago, thinking he’d be a really good mentor on an individual level for a couple of spin bowlers,” said Bobat.

Graeme Swann (right) and Ian Bell (left)
Graeme Swann (right) and Ian Bell (left) are both part of the coaching staff in Sri Lanka (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“When Keysy (director of cricket Rob Key) first started he and I spoke about trying to get the right personalities and characters around our players, people who really embody the type of cricket we’re trying to play. He was someone who certainly came to mind.

“We all saw the way he approached his bowling. He used to take a lot of wickets in his first over, freakishly so. Swanny just thought from ball one, ‘I’m here to attack’. It’s that fantastic mindset we want our players to embody. It’s infectious. He brings great energy as well and you want to have that in the environment.”

Bobat also explained why Rehan Ahmed, the 18-year-old leg-spinner who became England’s youngest ever Test cricketer in Karachi before Christmas and lit up the big stage with a maiden five-for, was not part of the squad.

Ahmed is not travelling with the Lions despite being left out of the tour to New Zealand. Instead, he has been allowed to further his white-ball experience in the UAE’s new ILT20 league, where he will play for Gulf Giants.

Bobat also explained that a fitness programme has been put in place to help his physical development.

“We wanted him to experience some white-ball stuff because we think that’s important too,” he said.

“We knew he had some franchise stuff lined up and we want him to experience that challenge because we need to think long-term with him. We don’t think he’s the finished product and why would he be, as young as he is?

“Giving him the right breadth of experience is key.

“We also wanted to give him time to work on his conditioning because, like a lot of cricketers, when you keep backing up matches you end up trying tick over with your fitness as opposed to making progress. At his age he probably did need to make a bit of progress, so we wanted that window of time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks