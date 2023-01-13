Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association January 13 2023, 6.07pm Eric Cantona (left) with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (Peter Wilcock/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12. Football Eric Cantona caught up with his old boss. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) Beth Mead shared some heartbreaking news. We love you lots, forever & always. RIP Mama 💫 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eUiTX0sFZU— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) January 13, 2023 Rio Ferdinand put his body on the line. Project Mbappe 👟⚽️💥@KMbappe #NextGen pic.twitter.com/f2q3wnuruJ— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 13, 2023 A blow for Donny van de Beek. I am really disappointed that the season is over for me😔. After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club💪🏻🔴Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/1aBftDRPED— Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) January 13, 2023 Kai Havertz wanted Chelsea to stick together. Tough times call for togetherness. We're as frustrated as all the fans with the way things are going at the moment. We'll continue to work on ourselves and improve with everyday! COYB 💙 pic.twitter.com/AdYJYAAYEw— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) January 13, 2023 Marcus Rashford won an award. So proud to win this award!To be acknowledged by the club’s fans means the world to me. Hopefully, I can continue to bring the fans more happiness. 🔴#manutd pic.twitter.com/bH0zdfeUBn— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 13, 2023 As did Eddie Nketiah. Grateful to be presented with this award, all glory to God! 🙏🏾 @England @Arsenal https://t.co/g5Qb18GdQj— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) January 13, 2023 Tennis The countdown continued for the year’s first grand slam. Adelaide, what a great week here, thank you! I fell short yesterday but I’m flying to Melbourne now with plenty of positives in my luggage 🤗See you soon @AustralianOpen and my favourite Melbourne coffee shops ☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEGAQjeKqS— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 12, 2023 Hi @AustralianOpen 😃 Good to be back 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8slD2A6D1o— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) January 13, 2023 But Cameron Norrie still had work to do in New Zealand. Final tomorrow ⚡️😈🤩💪 @ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/RqNQy24nmn— Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) January 13, 2023 Players reacted to a controversial moment on the Challenger Tour. Should be a default 100%. Horrible behavior 😡 https://t.co/5tXqjMm9mm— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 13, 2023 Hahahaha let me guess no default???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/sDOYEwxvif— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 12, 2023 In what other sport does this not end in a fight lol https://t.co/ecDF0aaVzN— Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) January 13, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor looked strong. Forged! #Gold pic.twitter.com/Xime2ojEYu— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 13, 2023 