Motherwell bolster striker options with signing of Mikael Mandron

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 6.24pm
Mikael Mandron has joined Motherwell (PA)
Mikael Mandron has joined Motherwell (PA)

Motherwell have made a second signing in 24 hours by bringing in striker Mikael Mandron from Gillingham on a deal until the end of the season.

The 6ft 3in striker has scored four goals in 33 appearances this season for the League Two side.

“From the moment I spoke to Mikael on the phone, it was clear he wanted to come,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“As soon as we established that this move could happen, Mikael travelled off his own back to get to Fir Park as quickly as possible.

“He offers competition and help for Kevin van Veen, whilst also opening new possibilities to the structure of the team.

“I’m really happy to get this over the line as I feel it’s an area of the pitch we needed additions.”

The 28-year-old former Crewe and Wigan player joins Olly Crankshaw in joining Well ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.

Hammell is focusing his players on moving up the cinch Premiership table as they prepare to host a Ross County side who could haul them right down to the basement.

The Steelmen thrashed County 5-0 on October 4 but have only won once in 11 league games since and are three points above the bottom club.

Motherwell are looking to double that advantage and leapfrog Viaplay Cup semi-finalists Kilmarnock, and Hammell is looking up.

“The table is still really congested,” he said. “If we win, we move up a spot. That’s the goal and then we will take next week when it comes.

“That’s where we are at, that’s where our energy is at and that’s where our mind set is. Everything we have got, including the new players and whatever we do in the game, is how we win this game of football. And then next week will take care of itself.

“We are in a position in the league where it is still congested and we need to bridge that gap between ourselves and the teams above us. That’s the goal.

“It’s a big game, it’s a chance to put distance between us and them. They will be looking at it the opposite way but we are focused on what we do and we know what a win would do for us.”

Hammell reacted to the news that chief executive Alan Burrows is stepping down once a replacement was found.

Hammell said: “From a professional point of view, I’m disappointed to see him make that decision. I totally understand where he is and where he is coming from but I’m disappointed because I know how much he puts into this and how much the club means to him.

“He is very similar to myself in terms of he doesn’t clock out at five o’clock and go home and that’s him until the next day. He is fully invested, he spends every minute of the day on how he can do better for this club.

“Any success we have had over that period of time, he has been a big, big part of that.

“He is going to be difficult to replace, that’s for sure. When you think about Motherwell, Alan Burrows is one of the first names that come to mind.

“Unfortunately for us his time at the club is coming to an end but hopefully that’s not an immediate decision.”

