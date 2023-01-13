St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson devasted to lose after ‘best display of season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson devasted to lose after ‘best display of season’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.04pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson saw his side beaten despite producing their ‘best 90 minutes of the season’ (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson saw his side beaten despite producing their ‘best 90 minutes of the season’ (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson was devastated to see St Mirren leave Tynecastle with a 1-0 defeat to Hearts after what he felt was his team’s best performance of the season.

The Buddies boss was particularly frustrated that referee David Munro was not invited by VAR to take a look at an 86th-minute incident in which Jambos defender Kye Rowles handled the ball in his own box.

The result means St Mirren have taken just one point from their two matches against third-place Hearts over the past week despite more than holding their own across the 180 minutes.

“I’ve been told it was a penalty and it was similar to other penalties that have been given recently,” said Robinson.

“All we want is a bit of clarity. It’s not the referees’ fault. There are all these people sitting watching (on VAR), but they are not calling the referee over.

“When you look at some of the penalties give, it’s incredible. I think the ruling is wrong, so it’s not just about my team.

“I have no idea what’s going on. It’s soul-destroying at times because you don’t know what they will and won’t look at.

“All the managers feel the same.

“We deserved the minimum of a point. It was our best 90 minutes of the season.

“To play two games against a team of that calibre and only take one point is devastating for me, because the boys deserved more.

“We’re down to the bare bones and bringing on 17-year-olds, yet we are matching if not bettering them.

“It’s hard to take.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson – who was sent to the stand in the 78th minute – was delighted to eke out a victory that took his team six points clear in third place.

Barrie McKay scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute when he fired home a superb finish from the edge of the box.

“When you play teams back to back, it is always difficult because you kind of negate each other,” he said.

“But I thought we played well in the first half, we passed the ball really well. In the second half we were flat.

“You hope when you score the first goal they open up but St Mirren remained compact, they were hard to break down and were always a danger at set-plays, so to see out the game with a clean sheet and get the three points was great.”

Neilson, who had been booked earlier in the game, was sent to the stand after protesting towards referee Munro when he waved away appeals for a Jambos free-kick.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” he said of his dismissal. “You’re dealing with referees and some are good and some are bad.

“I have just spoken to him in there and I still don’t know the reason for it, to be honest with you.

“Some referees you can talk to, some you can have a bit of rapport with. Some have got personality and can talk and understand it.

“And then there’s others who don’t have any of that. Unfortunately for me I think it was the latter this evening.

“The fourth official was brilliant, he was really good. But I don’t want to detract from the performance with the referee’s decision. It’s part of football. I’ll take it on the chin. I’ll know the next time we have him I’ll need to start in the stand!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks