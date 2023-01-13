Michael Smith follows up world title with victory at Bahrain Darts Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Smith follows up world title with victory at Bahrain Darts Masters

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.09pm Updated: January 13 2023, 11.26pm
Michael Smith has won the Bahrain Darts Masters (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith followed up his World Championship triumph by seeing off a fightback from Gerwyn Price to win the maiden Bahrain Darts Masters.

Smith, who beat Michael van Gerwen in a high-class final to take the world crown last week, appeared in cruise control of Friday’s first-to-eight-legs showpiece after he raced into a 7-3 lead against Price.

But Welshman Price, who is still considering whether he will return to the World Championship stage after he was singled out by the raucous Alexandra Palace crowd, took the next three legs.

Smith began the 14th leg by firing in a 180, allowing him two visits from 142 to claim the title.

However, the world number one left the door ajar for Price to force a decider after he missed two match darts when he needed 52 to win.

Price required 97, but the Iceman could not find a checkout, with Smith – who earlier beat Dimitri Van den Bergh and then Raymond van Barneveld en route to the final – stumbling over the finish line to take the spoils 8-6.

“I am riding a nice wave at the minute, and hopefully it continues,” said Smith. “It was far from perfect tonight but I have to take my chances when they come my way.

“I dug deep, didn’t have the best leg, but thankfully Gez missed [his chance] and I took the double five to win. I have to take the rough with the smooth and keep riding this wave.”

Price, who appeared to be subjected to some boos in Bahrain, added: “Fair play to the crowd. They have been fantastic all weekend and supported everyone and it is nice to come away and get some cheers.

“I know there are a few English fans in there but you have been really good so thank you.”

The Welshman continued: “I didn’t come halfway round the world to lose. I am here to win. I missed a couple of doubles and I will kick myself over that.

“I didn’t perform in the final. Michael took his chances and fair play to him for that because that is what champions do.”

Editor's Picks