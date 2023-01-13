Graham Potter admits it is ‘tough to see any light’ after Chelsea’s latest loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter admits it is ‘tough to see any light’ after Chelsea’s latest loss

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.11pm Updated: January 13 2023, 11.14pm
Graham Potter admitted it was “tough to see any light” after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Graham Potter admitted it was “tough to see any light” after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Graham Potter admitted it was “tough to see any light” after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham left them equidistant from the relegation zone and the top four in the Premier League table.

Fulham’s victory was the first against their local rivals in 17 years – and only their second since 1979 – as Chelsea’s struggles continued with just one win to their name in their last nine league matches.

The travelling support were left frustrated by Chelsea’s result with Potter receiving a mixed response when he went over to clap the Blues fans at the end of the game.

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Graham Potter received a mixed response when he went over to applaud Chelsea fans at the end of the Fulham defeat (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The manager remained downcast after the match and admitted it was a difficult moment for the club.

“I can’t sit here and say that things are improving when the results are like they are,” Potter said.

“What we do know is we know a lot more about the club, we know a lot more about the players, we know a lot more about what we need to do to get the club back to where it can be and should be.

“At the moment it isn’t there. Lots of things have happened over a period of time that manifested itself into this situation now and then we have to make sure that we act well going forwards.

“But at the moment it’s tough, it’s tough to see any light, it’s tough to see any green shoots because we’re hurting from defeat.”

Chelsea have admittedly been battling a serious injury crisis this season, with 11 players due to be absent from the game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Joao Felix’s red card ensured he will serve a three-match ban, with Denis Zakaria also going off injured on Thursday night. They join Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy on the sidelines.

Potter admitted the club are suffering, but insisted he has the support of the players.

“I think everybody at the club is suffering,” he said.

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut against Fulham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“You’re looking for answers – you’re not looking for somebody to blame – but you’re looking for a simple answer and it’s obviously not that simple.

“The players are supportive, they want to do better than they are and they want to get good results. We know the challenges that we have, but we don’t want to use them as an excuse, but they are what they are.

“I thought the players down to 10 men, kept going, the spirit of the team was good, the attitude of the team was good.

“(Going) down to 10 men it’s not easy to do it, like I said I don’t think Fulham did that much and I was disappointed with the goal, but we kept pushing as well.

“So I don’t see any problem with their mentality, I just think that we have to improve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks