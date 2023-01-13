Arsenal have great chance to win title but big test starts now – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Arsenal have great chance to win title but big test starts now – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.19pm Updated: January 13 2023, 11.32pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Arsenal have a great chance to win the Premier League this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Arsenal have a great chance to win the Premier League this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits Arsenal have a “great opportunity” to win the Premier League this season but warned the big test starts now for the leaders.

Spurs host their north London rivals on Sunday eager to boost their top-four hopes while Mikel Arteta’s team will aim to keep their healthy advantage at the summit.

Arsenal have spent the majority of the season in first position but dropped points in their last league encounter, a 0-0 draw with Newcastle, and face another stiff challenge this weekend.

Conte said: “When you are at the top of the league the perception of your opponents change totally.

“You are in that moment the best team in the league. For this reason, everybody wants to try to beat you.

“For sure, Arsenal has to face this situation of being favourites to win the league at this moment because they are top of the table. They have to show they are good to face this type of situation.

“In the last 10 years it was always the same, between (Manchester) City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Maybe Leicester.

“Now Arsenal have a great opportunity. They are working for many years in a project. They are doing very well. They sent away a lot of players, and bring in many players and they spend money to do it.

“I think they are doing very well. Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree and will feel the real possibility to win (the title) again, especially because Liverpool already lost a lot of points. The same for Chelsea and (Manchester) United.

“I think it is a battle between Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Ahead of this weekend’s derby, Conte highlighted the importance of showing respect to referee Craig Pawson.

Craig Pawson
Craig Pawson will take charge of this weekend’s match (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association twice this month for failing to control their players in matches with Newcastle and Oxford.

“You have to show respect in every situation and especially also with the referee because I know very well the difficulty to be a referee, to take decisions,” Conte added.

“I think to intimidate or to create a bad atmosphere is not fair. I don’t like this. I hate the people that try to do it.”

Recent encounters between Tottenham and Arsenal have produced penalties and red cards.

A spot-kick for Spurs would likely allow Harry Kane the chance to draw level with the club’s current record scorer Jimmy Greaves, whose tally stands at 266.

It would be Kane’s first penalty since his World Cup miss against France.

But Conte insisted: “He has a big, big personality to know that he is a player that is going to continue to score, to take penalties, but he has already overcome the negative situation.”

Kane is one of Tottenham’s longest-serving players in a squad with a mixture of youth and experience.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has not taken a penalty since his miss at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal, meanwhile, have hit top spot with a group containing several youngsters but Conte pointed out Arteta has had time to work with them.

“It’s normal when you work with the same young players and after four years they develop and become stronger,” Conte said.

“You have two paths you can follow.

“If you want to accelerate the process it is important to bring experienced players, winners, who know how to win, but you have another way, which is you need to have time and patience to develop young players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks