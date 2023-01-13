Let’s forget the negativity – Nathan Jones tells Saints fans to give him time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Let’s forget the negativity – Nathan Jones tells Saints fans to give him time

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.19pm Updated: January 13 2023, 11.25pm
Nathan Jones is trying to keep Saints up (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Jones is trying to keep Saints up (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nathan Jones has urged disgruntled Southampton fans to set aside their negativity, get behind the team and judge him at the end of the season.

Saints go into Saturday’s crunch relegation battle at Everton bottom of the table following four successive top-flight losses under Jones.

Many supporters were underwhelmed by the appointment of the Welshman as successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and have since voiced displeasure at the standard of football on show.

Former Luton boss Jones earned some goodwill with a shock midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final success over Manchester City on the back of an FA Cup third-round victory at Crystal Palace.

He now wants the club to come together in their quest to remain in the division.

“I understand their frustrations,” he said of the fans. “Can we not dwell on this any more? There has been a lot of negativity around.

“They have made their feelings clear, and I understand it. I do understand it. Do I think it’s harsh? Maybe.

“But I understand it, considering I’m only three (four) games into a Premier League career.

“I understand the scepticism, I understand everything. All I’m saying is give me time. Then if at the end of the season I haven’t won a Premier League game, I know exactly what will happen. But that won’t happen. That won’t happen.

“All I’m saying is let’s forget the negativity now. We’ve turned some sort of corner, I think I’ve bought a little bit of respect for the way I work.

“All I can do now is try to hammer it home. If I do that, we can create something special here.

“There is no point in our fans being against us in anything because that doesn’t create anything.”

Southampton are three points and two places below fellow strugglers Everton, who have plenty of problems of their own.

Jones believes coming away from Goodison Park with an overdue top-flight victory can help draw a line under the pessimism which has engulfed the early days of his tenure.

“A real positive result at the weekend and performance will go a long way to that,” he said.

“We’ve showed that we can produce performances. The ironic thing is that if we’d lost all three cup games and won all three Premier League games then we’d be hopping around on a pogo stick.

“But the fact it is the other way around and the priority is the Premier League then that is the thing we have to turn around.

“In terms of building momentum, environment and a culture, we are getting there.”

