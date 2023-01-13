Erik ten Hag eager to test Man Utd against ‘the best’ in derby clash with City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag eager to test Man Utd against ‘the best’ in derby clash with City

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.21pm Updated: January 14 2023, 12.58am
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will face a key test when they host Manchester City on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will face a key test when they host Manchester City on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Erik ten Hag believes Saturday’s derby against Manchester City will show whether his Manchester United side are ready to challenge for the top honours again.

United were beaten handily when the sides last met in October, losing 6-3 at the Etihad having trailed 4-0 at half-time, but since then they have lost only one of 18 fixtures and they go into the game on an eight-game winning streak.

Victory for United would leave them one point behind City in the Premier League and only increase the emphasis on their trip to face league leaders Arsenal on January 22.

Ten Hag said he was not interested in comparing his side to City but he recognises the bar the reigning champions have set.

“Of course if you want to win trophies you have to compete with the best and Manchester City are the best so we look forward to challenging them,” he said. “We will see (if there is a gap) tomorrow.”

Saturday will be the second match between Ten Hag and Guardiola, the man who was in charge of Bayern Munich when Ten Hag was coaching their reserve team between 2013 and 2015.

Ten Hag said he did not have time to describe everything he had learned from the Catalan during their time together, but he was clearer when asked about the most important thing.

“To be proactive,” he said. “Football is about results but you want to do it in a certain way. To be proactive, adventurous, but also to entertain. Top football is about winning but also entertaining the fans. You play football for the fans.”

United have won their last nine home games in all competitions and have conceded only four goals in the league at home all season – two of them in an opening day defeat to Brighton.

That stingy defence has been combined with a clinical attack in which Marcus Rashford has seven goals in his last six appearances – though the England man may be forced into a change of role on Saturday due to an injury doubt over Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford has been unstoppable in recent weeks (Tim Goode/PA)

Ten Hag criticised his side for not being brave enough after their humbling at the Etihad in early October, and they have certainly responded.

“What does it mean to be brave?” Ten Hag said. “It is a way of playing. In possession you give each other options, scanning the right moments and situations, taking the right decisions, going forward where possible and defending. Being on the front foot and being aggressive.

“As a team you act with togetherness but have the same ideas in every situation. That is what it means to be brave.”

The injury doubt over Martial, who must be checked on Saturday morning, could leave Ten Hag short of options in attack, with the deal to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley completed too late on Friday for him to be registered.

Ten Hag said United could still do more business in January but he believes his squad has the depth needed as they remain alive in four competitions.

“If we close this with Wout – we are close to finalising this – then we have an extra player and I’m really happy it is also a player for the balance of the squad we need,” he said before Weghorst joined.

Wout Weghorst
Erik ten Hag wants Wout Weghorst, pictured, to lead the line (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If there are more opportunities we will be ready for that and looking for that but it has to be the right player.

“We have the development of some players. Alejandro Garnacho is the best example but you see in the week also Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellestri. We have some good talented players that are also going to fight for their minutes.

“They have to deserve it in training and compete, then we are not hesitating to play them. They have to show they can contribute to the team and can contribute to the high targets we have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks