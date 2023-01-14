Eddie Howe feels Newcastle’s win at Fulham was a ‘season-defining’ game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe feels Newcastle’s win at Fulham was a ‘season-defining’ game

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 9.03am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is wary of the threat posed by Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is wary of the threat posed by Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle will face Fulham on Sunday with head coach Eddie Howe admitting the reverse fixture was where their thrilling season really started.

The Carabao Cup semi-finalists host the Londoners with both clubs in impressive form, the Magpies sitting third in the table and Marco Silva’s men just four points and three places worse off.

Newcastle’s elevated status is due largely to a run of eight wins and no defeats in their last 11 league games which began with a 4-1 victory at Craven Cottage on October 1 thanks to Nathaniel Chalobah’s early dismissal, Miguel Almiron’s double and goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff.

Howe, whose side had won just one of their previous seven league fixtures to that point, said: “It was a huge game for us looking back now, potentially season-defining for us because we went there with good performances, but without the wins that we wanted.

“We felt that we needed a win very quickly to turn that good feeling and positivity into actual points, and that day we performed very well.

“Yes, they had a sending-off early in the game which potentially changed the feeling and dynamic of the game, but on the day I thought we played very well.”

Fulham cemented their place in the upper reaches of the table with Thursday night’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea, and Howe is aware of the danger they pose.

He said: “They’re very much in good form. Marco has done a very, very good job with the team. I’m very impressed with the style of play – they’re not getting results by anything other than a very cohesive team unit playing a lot of really good football.”

The return of 11-goal Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from suspension for the clash with his former club will provide an added threat and the Magpies, who have not conceded a league goal in their last four outings, have been placed on red alert.

Howe said: “He’s had an outstanding season, he’s played very, very well. He’s got unique strengths and unique strengths that are sometimes impossible to stop, kicks from the goalkeeper and his robust play.

“There will always be those moments in a game, so he’s going to be in the game. It’s up to us to defend well and try to counteract the obvious gifts that he has.”

