New boss Scott Lindsey denied Crawley debut after Doncaster postponement

Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Doncaster has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Broadfield Stadium.

The match was set to be the first in charge for new Crawley boss Scott Lindsey, who joined the club from Swindon earlier this week.

Crawley said in a statement: “A referee came to inspect the pitch at 8:30 this morning and deemed the pitch to be unplayable.”