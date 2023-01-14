It’s not pressure, it’s expectation – Michael Beale says Rangers must win cups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s not pressure, it’s expectation – Michael Beale says Rangers must win cups

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 12.33pm
Michael Beale is on the trophy hunt at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale is on the trophy hunt at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale acknowledged Rangers’ traditional position in Scottish football as he prepared to outwit Aberdeen in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The Old Firm have for the most part dominated the domestic scene for decades and Beale won the cinch Premiership title in 2021 when he was assistant manager at Rangers under Steven Gerrard.

The former QPR boss is looking to add more honours to his collection since returning in November to take over in the Ibrox hotseat following Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure.

He said: “There are very few teams around the world who, generally at the start of the season, think that they can win.

“Maybe two or three teams in every country who think we have a chance of winning in the cup competitions or league.

“We’re very fortunate in that we are a team in this country that believes when the season starts that we can win.

“While you’re here you have to take every opportunity to win in games like this at the weekend and get to finals and the chance to move towards trophies.

“If you look in the Premier League and even the Championship and around Europe, how many managers at the start of each season actually believe they can win?

“For some teams in the Premier League winning might be getting into Europe. Here, you have to go on and win trophies. I’m aware of that and that’s what I’m here to try and do.

“It’s not pressure, it’s expectation. And if you don’t have any expectations then you’re probably not working at the level you’d like to.”

While the focus is on Sunday, Beale is keen for Rangers to emerge from January in a stronger overall position.

The Light Blues are nine points behind Celtic at the top of the table and face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup at McDiarmid Park next Saturday, following a midweek trip to Kilmarnock in the league.

Beale said: “In this month we don’t want to be any further behind in the league.

“We want to be in a final, we want to be in the next round of the Scottish Cup and we want to recruit more players to take me towards where I want to go and my vision of where this team needs to be.

“I want to re-energise the team in terms of age. Re-energise it in terms of energy as well and I want to go on some new journeys.

“I’ve come back and there are some new players in the building like Malik (Tillman), Antonio (Colak), Ridvan (Yilmaz), John Souttar and Tom Lawrence.

“I’ve not been able to work with all those guys just yet, only Malik regularly. I want to bring in some exciting new players.

“It’s important I have players in the building who want to be here and are excited. It is important that they come in and re-energise the group and create a bit of heat for positions.”

