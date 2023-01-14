Everton order board to stay away from match after assault and death threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton order board to stay away from match after assault and death threats

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 2.04pm Updated: January 14 2023, 10.01pm
Everton’s board were ordered to stay away after death threats to Bill Kenwright, right, and an attack on Denise Barrett-Baxendale, left (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton’s board were ordered to stay away after death threats to Bill Kenwright, right, and an attack on Denise Barrett-Baxendale, left (Peter Byrne/PA)

Death threats sent to chairman Bill Kenwright and the recent physical assault of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale forced Everton into the unprecedented step of ordering all board members not to attend their match with Southampton.

Tensions are running high among the fanbase with the club facing a second successive relegation battle and, while supporters will stage a sit-in protest after the final whistle, events in the lead-up to the must-win game against their fellow strugglers forced the Toffees to take action in order to protect members of the club’s executive.

The PA news agency understands Kenwright this week received death threats via email while Barrett-Baxendale was grabbed by a fan and placed in a headlock as she left the directors’ box after a recent game.

Towards the end of week’s defeat to Brighton, with chants of ‘Sack the board’ ringing out around the ground, two police officers were stationed in the directors’ box to prevent any further incident.

It is understood after that game Barrett-Baxendale was spat at, subjected to sexist and misogynistic abuse and her car was targeted by fans as she drove away from the ground.

As a result Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp had to “reluctantly” stay away on the advice of security advisors.

“The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression – at recent home matches,” said a club statement.

“This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

Farhad Moshiri file photo
Owner Farhad Moshiri has been criticised by Everton fans (Peter Byrne/PA)

NSNOW, the group organising the protest, which is being backed by more than 67 fan and social media groups plus 21 official supporter clubs, have condemned the threats.

A statement read: “Everyone involved in our campaign and indeed every reasonable Evertonian utterly and completely condemn any threats to any Everton employee and/or officials and directors of the club.”

The group are protesting against what they claim is the failure and lack of leadership at board level.

Owner Farhad Moshiri, in an open letter this week, insisted his and the club’s ambitions were aligned with supporters but stressed manager Frank Lampard and the club’s board retained his complete faith.

“We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve,” he said.

“The focus of myself, the club and the fans is aligned – a better Everton – and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.

“I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns – of which the Forum is a part.”

Hundreds of fans with a number of banners stayed behind after the 2-1 defeat, the majority in the Gwladys Street End, singing ‘Sack the board’ and ‘You’re not fit to run the club’ before eventually departing half-an-hour after the final whistle.

