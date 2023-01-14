Rotherham end winless run in style against Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham ended an eight-game winless streak with a stunning 4-0 victory against high-flying Blackburn.

The home side got off to a dream start with a goal inside the opening minute from Hakeem Odoffin, then three second-half efforts from Ollie Rathbone, Shane Ferguson and Conor Washington ensured the points for Matt Taylor’s side and their first win since mid-November.

It was a timely boost for the Millers whose form has seen them plummet down the table since Paul Warne’s departure for Derby.

Taylor made a change in formation and gave debuts to the club’s two new signings in Sean Morrison and Leo Hjelde, who formed half of a new-look back four.

Rotherham went ahead with just 31 seconds on the clock when the ball fell kindly to Odoffin on the edge of the box and he lashed an unstoppable strike beyond Thomas Kaminski.

Viktor Johansson then came to the home side’s aid when Sam Gallagher broke the offside trap but the Swedish goalkeeper was quickly off his line to snuff out the chance.

The away side were coming more into the game by the half hour mark and after Jack Vale’s shot was blocked at the far post, Bradley Dack almost headed in Harry Pickering’s cross.

Ryan Hedges was then slipped through on goal but Johansson was on hand to block the shot.

Blackburn continued to probe without really testing Johansson with a Pickering cross headed straight at the goalkeeper by Gallagher.

The Millers started the second half brightly and doubled their advantage with a stunning strike on 52 minutes.

Ollie Rathbone found space on the edge of the box and fired a powerful shot which bounced over the line from the crossbar.

The midfielder was celebrating but had to endure an anxious wait for referee Dean Whitestone to confirm the goal on his watch.

Rathbone again threatened with a surging run before being crowded out by the Blackburn defence.

Blackburn made a host of changes after the second goal but still managed to create very little with Johansson having a much quieter half than the first.

Rotherham made the points secure on 76 minutes with Ferguson catching Kaminski out from a corner and bending it straight in left-footed.

Blackburn’s hopes of a consolation strike were scuppered when Tyrhys Dolan scuffed an effort at the back post straight up into the air.

Washington rounded off a perfect day for the Millers in the first added minute of stoppage time as he found space in the box and squeezed an effort in off the post.