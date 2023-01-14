Rachel Daly nets winner as Aston Villa come from behind to beat Tottenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals within four first-half minutes lifted Aston Villa to a 2-1 Women’s Super League victory over Tottenham at Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Jordan Nobbs made her first start for Carla Ward’s side after joining from Arsenal last week, while Bethany England made her Spurs debut following her January move from Chelsea.

England opened her account for Tottenham when she struck in Kerys Harrop’s cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

Kenza Dali levelled with a low strike into the bottom left past a diving Tinja-Riikka Korpela on 34 minutes before Rachel Daly pounced on Kirsty Hanson’s ball from the left and fired home the winner.