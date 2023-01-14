Substitute Jevani Brown salvages point for Exeter at home to Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jevani Brown came off the bench to rescue a point for Exeter in their 1-1 draw at home to bottom club Forest Green.

The first half was devoid of chances with defences on top and it took until the 31st minute for the first effort at goal, but Josh Key poked wide as the Forest Green defence failed to clear a corner.

The away side responded with Brandon Cooper glancing a header narrowly over the crossbar, while Jack Sparkes saw a cross-shot go just wide for Exeter as a drab game limped towards half-time.

Rovers started the second half well with Jamie Robson firing just over the crossbar and they went in front after 55 minutes when debutant Jordon Garrick tucked in at the back post from Robson’s low cross.

Exeter instantly made changes and looked better with Jay Stansfield heading over Brown’s cross from close range but, with 15 minutes remaining, City’s pressure told as they fashioned a chance for Brown and he lashed in a brilliant strike from 15 yards.

Harry Kite struck the post for Exeter with Key inexplicably striking the rebound against the crossbar from on the line, but despite finishing strongly, they could not find a winning goal.