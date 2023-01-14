Shrewsbury end losing run with thumping win at Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury ended their three-game losing streak in League One with a comfortable 4-0 win at struggling Burton.

Former Brewers loanee Christian Saydee continued to be a thorn in Albion’s side, having scored the opener in the reverse fixture back in September, bagging a first-half brace.

He could not have asked for a better start, capitalising on a defensive error with just nineteen seconds on the clock to roll the ball into an empty net.

Albion responded well to that blow with skipper John Brayford seeing a header at the back post superbly cleared off the line by Chey Dunkley and Deji Oshilaja having a shot deflected inches wide after Mark Helm had almost capped his Burton debut with a goal.

Saydee bagged his second with a composed, curling finish two minutes before half time when the ball landed at his feet after a scramble in the Burton box.

Burton’s attempts to mount a second-half comeback were extinguished on 57 minutes when Luke Leahy won and converted a penalty after being brought down by Tom Hamer.

Shrewsbury capped their afternoon with a fourth in added time when Chey Dunkley rose at the back post to head home.