Cole Skuse leaves it late to clinch Colchester victory at Rochdale

Cole Skuse’s late winner sealed a 2-1 victory at Rochdale to lift Colchester further away from the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute when John Akinde held off his markers to collect Noah Chilvers’ free-kick. The big striker, with his back to goal, laid the ball off for the incoming Junior Tchamadeu to smash into the roof of Jake Eastwood’s net.

The home side levelled in the 35th minute. Aidy White picked out Ian Henderson and, while Kieran O’Hara managed to keep out his shot, Devante Rodney was quick to pounce on the rebound and slam home.

James Ball wasted a glorious chance for Rochdale after the break, firing straight at O’Hara after being played clean through by Rodney.

Rodney himself was denied by O’Hara before a goalkeeping error handed Colchester all three points in the 87th minute. Skuse’s drive from 25 yards out skidded off the turf in front of Eastwood and the keeper, who on Friday returned to the club for a second spell on loan from Sheffield United, allowed the ball to squirm beneath him and across the goal line.