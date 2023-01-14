George Maris scores and later sent off as Mansfield held at home by Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield’s poor home form continued as they were held 1-1 by Crewe and had George Maris controversially red-carded near the end.

The Stags have now only won once in seven games at the One Call Stadium.

Mansfield had the best of the first-half chances with Jordan Bowery, Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng going close.

Home goalkeeper Christy Pym made his first save on 37 minutes as he blocked a Lachlan Brook shot at his near post.

But, five minutes later, the home side made the breakthrough as another great cross from debut-making Callum Johnson from the right invited Maris to poke home from close range.

However, Crewe levelled out of nothing on 55 minutes when Kelvin Mellor was first to Boateng’s loose square pass and rocketed a 30-yard finish past a rooted Pym.

Johnson looked a certain scorer from close range from a corner on the hour only to see Dave Richards produce a magnificent reaction stop.

The goalkeeper was then down superbly on 72 minutes to keep out Stephen Quinn’s header.

The Stags were left with 10 men on 81 minutes after Maris was adjudged to be the last man when he brought down Elliott Nevitt in a wide position – a decision which stunned the home side.