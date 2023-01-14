Swansea take advantage of early Luke O’Nien red card to beat spirited Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Swansea take advantage of early Luke O’Nien red card to beat spirited Sunderland

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.13pm
Luke O’Nien was sent off early on for Sunderland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Luke O’Nien was sent off early on for Sunderland (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Swansea made their numerical advantage count as they beat 10-man Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Luke O’Nien’s early dismissal meant the Black Cats had to play more than 70 minutes with a player less, and while they kept their opponents out until the interval, they were blown away as Swansea scored three goals in the second half.

Joel Piroe opened the scoring in the 50th minute, and while Dan Neil equalised for a spirited Sunderland, Liam Cullen and Ollie Cooper scored two goals in the space of eight minutes to ensure the points went back to south Wales.

Sunderland started the game brightly, and were marginally the better team when both sides had 11 players on the field, with Patrick Roberts firing an early free-kick over the crossbar.

However, the complexion of the game changed completely when the Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute.

Amad Diallo went down in Swansea’s 18-yard box wanting a penalty, and Sunderland’s players were clearly incensed when referee Keith Stroud waved play on, enabling their opponents to break.

O’Nien took matters into his own hands, leaping into a reckless challenge on Cooper close to the centre-circle. The incident sparked a bout of pushing and shoving involving players from both sides, which was halted by Stroud brandishing a straight red card to O’Nien.

Unsurprisingly, Swansea became the dominant side once they were handed a numerical advantage, although it took them a while to seriously threaten the Sunderland goal.

Anthony Patterson turned a well-struck shot from Piroe around the post, and when the Sunderland goalkeeper should have been beaten a minute before the interval, Piroe was found wanting.

The Swansea striker had plenty of the goal to aim at when Ryan Manning’s cross was touched into his path, but he only succeeded in shooting straight at Danny Batth, who had been brought on as a defensive replacement in the wake of O’Nien’s dismissal.

It was a bad miss, but Piroe made amends when he opened the scoring five minutes after the interval.

Manning steered Matt Grimes’ cross back across the face of goal, and an unmarked Piroe was left with the simple task of tapping home from a couple of yards to claim his 10th goal of the season.

A goal and a man down, it would have been easy for Sunderland to have folded, but to their credit, they continued battling away and equalised in the 65th minute.

Jack Clarke beat his man to swing over a cross from the left, and after Batth nodded down, Neil steered home a slick first-time volley.

Parity was restored, but it only lasted five minutes before Swansea reclaimed the lead in a fortuitous fashion.

Batth cut out Manning’s left-wing cross as he slid inside his own six-yard box, but his clearance struck Cullen, with the ball rebounding back into the net.

Swansea added a third goal with 12 minutes remaining, Cooper swooping on the loose ball after Piroe’s shot had been blocked by Dan Ballard and drilling a fine finish past Patterson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks