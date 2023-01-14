Marcus Forss sinks Millwall as Middlesbrough win again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Forss sinks Millwall as Middlesbrough win again

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.13pm
Marcus Forss scored Middlesbrough’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Marcus Forss’ second-half winner ensured Middlesbrough’s promotion charge under Michael Carrick continued with a 1-0 win over Millwall.

After a relatively tight first half at the Riverside, the Finnish forward scored the crucial opener in the 54th minute to put Boro in the driving seat in this battle between two play-off contenders.

Forss’ fifth goal since moving from Brentford in the summer secured an eighth win from the 11 Championship games under Carrick’s management.

It was enough to lift Middlesbrough up to fourth and force Millwall, whose four-match unbeaten run came to an end, out of the top six.

Middlesbrough and Millwall – both knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend – have been in strong form in the league, with the Teessiders winning six of their previous seven and Millwall losing just one of their previous eight.

The Lions had kept clean sheets in the last three of those but within the first five minutes Middlesbrough carved open two good chances.

The first saw Matt Crooks flick Hayden Hackney’s through pass into the arms of goalkeeper George Long. Within a minute Long made a stronger save when he raced out to deny in-form striker Chuba Akpom after Crooks had picked out his strike partner in acres of space 20 yards from goal.

Those missed opportunities meant Millwall could settle. Zian Flemming saw a lot of the ball and he was the first visiting player to test goalkeeper Zack Steffen from 25 yards.

Apart from a dangerous Crooks delivery that was prevented from being turned in by Long, there was very little else to excite at either end in the remaining 20 minutes of the first half – except for a caution for Long when he prevented Akpom from taking a quick corner.

And Millwall’s Danny McNamara almost scored an own goal when Shaun Hutchinson’s clearance hit his team-mate and dropped inches wide of the post.

Even though Middlesbrough had control of the ball, with Millwall inviting pressure, Gary Rowett’s side had tended to do what they needed to do to keep the ball out of harm’s way.

Crooks looked set to score immediately after the restart only for Hutchinson to get back in time to prevent the Middlesbrough forward from shooting.

Within a few minutes, though, Forss finally delivered the breakthrough. He brushed Murray Wallace aside on the right before picking his spot and rolling a fine finish inside Long’s far post.

Millwall started to show more attacking intent after that without testing Steffen, who did make a mess of a ball into his box when ex-Middlesbrough man George Saville’s attempt to score was forced for a corner.

Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw headed over in the closing stages but Middlesbrough did not have too much to worry about and Carrick’s promising start to life on Teesside goes on.

