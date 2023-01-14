Hibernian hotshot Kevin Nisbet rescues point from draw with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian hotshot Kevin Nisbet rescues point from draw with Dundee United

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.15pm Updated: January 14 2023, 5.51pm
Kevin Nisbet made it seven goals in six games (Andrew Milligan/PA)
In-form Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 2-2 cinch Premiership draw with Dundee United at Easter Road on Saturday.

Hibs looked on course for a 10th defeat in 13 matches thanks to first-half goals from United pair Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.

But Nisbet, who had also scored before the break, made it seven goals in six games since returning from a 10-month injury lay-off when he pounced at the death to earn a scarcely deserved point for his side.

Hibs made one enforced change to the XI that started last Sunday’s win away to Motherwell as Chris Cadden dropped out through injury, with on-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish coming in to make his second start for the club.

United boss Liam Fox also made one tweak to the team that lost 2-0 at home to Rangers last weekend as Arnaud Djoum replaced the injured Dylan Levitt.

The visitors started strongly and had an early chance when Djoum’s shot was blocked by David Marshall after Ryan Porteous had gifted possession to Steven Fletcher just outside the box.

United went ahead in the seventh minute when Middleton clipped a shot in off a post from eight yards out after Fletcher – playing his first competitive match at Easter Road since leaving Hibs for Burnley in 2009 – had touched Djoum’s cross perfectly into his path.

The hosts almost levelled in the 12th minute but Kyle Magennis’s ferocious strike from 20 yards out crashed back off the crossbar.

United looked the much more accomplished side in the early stages and Fletcher spurned two good chances to extend their lead within five minutes of each other midway through the first half.

But Hibs conjured an equaliser against the run of play in the 25th minute when Nisbet drilled in a precise low finish from just inside the box after being teed up by Josh Campbell.

United deservedly restored their lead on the half hour when Harkes cut in from the left and saw his shot from the angle of the box take a deflection before looping into the far corner of the net.

They went close to extending their advantage five minutes before the break when Fletcher’s header from a Middleton corner was tipped over by Marshall.

The second half was a scrappy affair, with both sides struggling to create chances. The first notable attempt after the break came in the 72nd minute when Campbell fizzed a powerful shot just over from the edge of the box.

Six minutes later, Hibs sub Harry McKirdy went agonisingly close to an equaliser when his strike from 25 yards out smacked the crossbar.

Just as United looked set to celebrate three points, Nisbet pounced in the box to fire home his second of the match.

