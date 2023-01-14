Louis Dennis at the double as Bromley thrash Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley got their Vanarama National League play-off push back on track with a 4-1 home victory against in-form Yeovil.

The Glovers had been unbeaten in seven league games before heading to Hayes Lane but Bromley returned to winning ways after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wrexham.

The Ravens opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Louis Dennis’ strike taking a big deflection before looping in.

The hosts doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Besart Topalloj converted from a well-worked corner.

Kellen Fisher saw an effort tipped onto the bar by Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith after 57 minutes but Bromley did not have to wait long to make it 3-0.

Harry Forster broke through on goal in the 64th minute and while his effort was palmed away by Smith, it only fell into the path of Dennis who tapped his second of the afternoon into an empty net.

Yeovil immediately reduced the deficit through Andrew Oluwabori but Corey Whitely wrapped up the victory late on for Bromley, who moved to within a point of seventh-placed Dagenham.