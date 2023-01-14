MK Dons and Lincoln share points from frustrating stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons and Lincoln battled to a goalless bore draw at Stadium MK in a game of few chances.

The relegation-threatened Dons had over 70 per cent of possession but failed to break down the resolute visitors.

But it was a precious Sky Bet League One point for new boss Mark Jackson, who is yet to lose at home.

For Mark Kennedy’s Imps, it was a fifth game without a win as they settled for a point on the road.

It was a game which lacked many big chances as the defenders came out on top.

Lincoln’s Jack Diamond forced Jamie Cumming into the first save of the match late in the first half and the Dons stopper dived on the ball to deny Tom Hopper an easy rebound.

Cumming produced an even better stop just after the restart with a diving save to once again frustrate the dangerous Diamond.

Mo Eisa squandered the hosts’ best chance as he headed Josh McEachran’s corner wide.

Both sides huffed and puffed at the end, but the spoils were ultimately shared from this stalemate.