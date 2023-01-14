AFC Wimbledon share spoils with 10-man Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon continued their unbeaten League Two home run as they secured a 0-0 draw against 10-man Bradford.

The Dons have won three and drawn three of their last six games at the Cherry Red Records stadium.

Johnnie Jackson’s side started on the front foot in a scrappy opening and posted the only clear-cut chance of the first half after 31 minutes when Ethan Chislett teed up George Marsh, but the midfielder turned an effort wide of the near post.

The visitors came close to taking the lead after the interval – a teasing cross from Jamie Walker picked out Vadaine Oliver who failed to hit the target.

Bradford were reduced to 10 men as Jamie Walker was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

The 29-year-old received the first yellow card for a reckless challenge on Huseyin Biler.

The Dons applied further pressure to snatch a late winner. Ethan Chislett forced Harry Lewis into a fine full-stretch save from a set-piece on the perimeter of the Bantams’ box.

It is more points dropped for Mark Hughes’ side, who have two wins in their last seven games.