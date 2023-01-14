Tom James sent off late on as leaders Leyton Orient held at home by Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient were held to a 0-0 draw by play-off hopefuls Barrow at Brisbane Road and finished with 10 men after Tom James was dismissed in added time.

The visitors proved positively doughty opponents and deserved their point. They had the ball in the net after 17 minutes only for Billy Waters to be ruled offside.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman was then forced into two-fisted saves from Ruel Sotiriou and a Paul Smyth snap-shot before fisting way a 25-yard free-kick from James.

At the opposite end, Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux denied Ben Whitfield to ensure the sides went into the break on level terms.

Waters and Whitfield both went close following the resumption before the league leaders finished the stronger and had two penalty shouts turned down by the referee when Charlie Kelman and then Sotiriou went down in the box under challenges from Bluebirds defenders.

In added time, Orient defender James picked up two yellow cards in three minutes for handball and then a foul but the result left Orient with a five-point lead at the top whilst only goal difference keeps Barrow outside the play-offs.