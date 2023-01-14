Struggling Accrington secure much-needed win over Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Leigh and Ryan Astley scored the Accrington goals which moved them out of the bottom four with a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers.

Stanley had not won in four league games and Rovers had won their last two, but John Coleman’s men upset the form book with a much-needed win – their first league victory at home since October.

Stanley almost opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Shaun Whalley broke free and he chipped James Belshaw but his effort hit the post.

This was the only real chance of the half, with only five shots between both teams and none on target.

The first shot on target was a Stanley goal in the 51st minute when Rosaire Longelo’s ball into the box was knocked down by Harvey Rodgers and substitute Leigh pounced to turn and fire home in the six-yard box.

Rovers tried to respond and substitute Ryan Loft had two chances but Toby Savin was equal to them.

Stanley made the match safe after 79 minutes when Sean McConville’s corner was headed into the danger area by Rodgers and, with his back to goal, Astley fired into the roof of the net.