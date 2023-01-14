Stunning Max Bird goal helps in-form Derby claim comeback win over Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Bird’s stunning strike helped Derby come from behind to continue their fine run with a 3-2 win at Cheltenham.

The home side took a shock lead inside two minutes when Liam Sercombe won a 50-50 challenge and crossed for Caleb Taylor to nod in the first goal of his career on his 20th birthday.

It was the first goal Derby had conceded in 463 minutes, but they responded quickly.

Eiran Cashin found Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on the right and his cross was headed past Luke Southwood by Conor Hourihane in the eighth minute.

Paul Warne’s side added their second three minutes later, and it was a goal to remember.

Jason Knight’s shot on the edge of the box was blocked, but Bird followed up by firing an unstoppable shot into the top-left corner from more than 30 yards.

The lead was extended 10 minutes into the second half when a misplaced pass from Ryan Broom was seized upon by Tom Barkhuizen, who finished confidently.

Alfie May pulled one back for Cheltenham in the 77th minute, slamming in Taylor’s nod down from close range, but the Rams held on to make it four wins in a row in all competitions and 12 unbeaten in the league.