Charlie Austin scores on second Swindon debut in thumping win over Grimsby

Charlie Austin scored on his second debut for Swindon as the Robins climbed back into the play-off places with a thumping 5-0 win over 10-man Grimsby at the County Ground.

The game had been held up for 10 minutes early in the first half after referee Sam Purkiss was hit in the face by an attempted clearance from Swindon captain Angus MacDonald.

Players rushed to the assistance of the official and after treatment from the Swindon medical staff, Purkiss was taken off the field on a stretcher and replaced in the middle by fourth official Gareth Viccars.

Austin opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Remeao Hutton swung in a cross and the 33-year-old got above his marker to power home a header.

Grimsby were then reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes as Danny Amos saw red for chopping down Jacob Wakeling on the edge of the area.

Swindon had a second after 62 minutes as Hutton floated a ball to the back post for Marcel Lavinier, who volleyed it in with his first touch since coming on.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s shot proved too hot to handle for Max Crocombe three minutes later and Jonny Williams was on hand to put home the third.

It was four 13 minutes from time as Tyrese Shade found space and ran across the field before teeing up Ronan Darcy with a perfectly-weighted pass and the midfielder finished smartly across the goalkeeper.

Saidou Khan made it five late on as he fired a shot into the roof of the net from close range.