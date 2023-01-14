Livingston up to fourth after seeing off St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston up to fourth after seeing off St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.37pm
Stephen Kelly scored twice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Kelly scored twice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston sealed successive wins and climbed to fourth in the cinch Premiership as they held off a spirited second-half fightback from St Johnstone to secure a 4-2 victory.

Stephen Kelly’s first-half double and a goal in either half from James Penrice was enough to secure all three points in a six-goal thriller at McDiarmid Park.

The home side were booed off the pitch at half-time but fought back through substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan. However, their comeback hopes were soon dashed as Penrice sealed all three points for the visitors up the other end with a stunning strike into the top left-hand corner.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson made three changes from his side’s defeat to Aberdeen, with Nicky Clark and David Wotherspoon coming in for Jamie Murphy and Cameron MacPherson, while Adam Montgomery replaced Tony Gallacher who missed out altogether.

David Martindale named an unchanged side from Livingston’s 2-0 win over Ross County, with Kurtis Guthrie returning to the substitutes’ bench after a lengthy absence.

The home side started well but found themselves behind as Livingston took the lead against the run of play when Kelly picked the ball up on the edge of the box, shifted the ball onto his left foot to drill the ball through a sea of bodies and into the bottom corner.

It was all Livingston after the opener, and they scored again in the 15th minute when Kelly was again given time and space on the edge of the box to line up a shot and he flashed home a fine drive to double the visitors’ lead.

St Johnstone were booed off as John Beaton blew his whistle for half-time. Davidson reacted with an array of changes at the break as Murphy, McLennan and Cammy MacPherson came on in place of Graeme Carey, Wotherspoon and Alex Mitchell.

They looked livelier after the interval and threatened an incredible comeback when substitutes Murphy and McLennan both poked home from close-range after some hesitant Livingston defending.

However, all hopes of sealing a point were dashed when Penrice played a well-worked one-two with Kelly down the left before firing into the top corner beyond Remi Matthews.

