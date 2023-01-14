Will Vaulks rocket boost Sheffield Wednesday promotion bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Vaulks’ wonder strike gave title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wycombe at Adams Park.

The Owls moved within three points of League One leaders Plymouth courtesy of the former Cardiff midfielder’s 13th-minute rocket.

Wednesday are now 18 games unbeaten in all competitions, but there is concern for Reece James and George Byers who were both stretchered off.

Meanwhile Wycombe still lie two points off sixth-place Barnsley who lost at Charlton.

The hosts were beginning to exert themselves in the opening stages when Vaulks picked up the ball 30 yards from goal.

The travelling supporters urged the Welshman to shoot and Vaulks unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt into the top corner.

An unmarked Callum Paterson should have made it two in the 32nd minute, but his back-post volley was brilliantly saved by Max Stryjek.

Wednesday continued to threaten five minutes after the restart, Josh Windass’ wicked free-kick from wide cleared off the line.

Wycombe pushed for the equaliser but struggled to create anything meaningful.