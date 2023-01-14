Skuse me while I praise this guy – Matt Bloomfield hails ‘unsung hero’ Cole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skuse me while I praise this guy – Matt Bloomfield hails ‘unsung hero’ Cole

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.53pm
Cole Skuse was Colchester’s matchwinner at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)
Cole Skuse was Colchester's matchwinner at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield was delighted for “unsung hero” Cole Skuse to take the plaudits after the midfielder scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Rochdale.

The visitors had edged ahead through Junior Tchamadeu’s ripping shot in the 22nd minute following good work by John Akinde in holding up a free-kick delivery into the area.

Dale levelled via Devante Rodney in the 36th minute and could have won it had James Ball taken a glorious chance midway through the second half.

But the contest was decided when Skuse fired goalwards from 25 yards in the 87th minute, his strike bouncing in front of goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and squirming across the goal line.

“I was quite pleased with the way we played in the first half we were quite comfortable at 1-0 then we let them back into the game and started passing backwards too much,” said Bloomfield.

“In the second half I felt we were very much in the ascendency and maybe a draw would have been the fair result but if anyone deserved to win it – it was us.

“The winner was one of those where you expect the keeper to save it, but if you don’t shoot you never know what’s going to happen. I’m pleased for Skusey because he does an unsung-hero role for us in the middle so it’s nice for him to get some of the limelight.

“We’ve spoken several times about having bad luck after games and maybe we had that bit of luck today.”

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley had sympathy for keeper Eastwood – who only returned to the club for a second loan spell from Sheffield United on Friday – but was frustrated by his team.

“It’s the same old story, every game we seem to find a way to lose it by the odd goal,” he said. “We did OK in the first half we knew what was coming with regards to the ball coming on to big John Akinde.

“But our Achilles heel reared its head again and we conceded from a free-kick, a ball in the box that we haven’t headed clear.

“But we bounced back and got a good goal. In the second half they had the wind and there were a couple of little scary moments but when had the two best chances to go 2-1 up through Devante Rodney and James Ball.

“So we go from a situation from potentially being 2-1 up to losing the game to an honest mistake. Unfortunately for Jake there’s been loads of rain and one of the worst areas has been the goalmouths and it hasn’t bounced up, it’s pea-rolled under him as he’s expecting it to come up. But that seems to be where we are.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose but we have done.”

