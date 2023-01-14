Queen’s Park held by Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park were held to a goalless draw away to Inverness.

With 17 minutes gone, Queen’s keeper Calum Ferrie had to stretch to keep out Billy McKay’s header.

Jack Davidson then went close for the visitors but was denied by Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.

Midway through the second half Caley’s Danny Devine got in a crucial block to stop Simon Murray’s effort at goal and it ended all square.