Pete Wild delighted with Barrow display in draw at leaders Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pete Wild delighted with Barrow display in draw at leaders Leyton Orient

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.07pm
Pete Wild was delighted to see Barrow earn a point at leaders Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild was delighted to see Barrow earn a point at leaders Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pete Wild was delighted with the draw that saw his Barrow side earn a well-deserved point in a 0-0 draw at Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Orient were able to record an eighth consecutive clean sheet at home but, at the opposite end of the pitch, they have managed just a single goal in their last five games.

They did have two second-half penalty shouts turned down and drew three good saves from Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman whilst the visitors saw two opportunities denied by home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient also had Tom James dismissed for two bookable offences inside three added minutes at the end of the second half.

Barrow boss Wild said: “It was a really well-deserved point for us today and I am really pleased about how we played against the league leaders.

“I thought our shape was fantastic. I felt we frustrated Orient from the start, we worked incredibly hard and we created some really good chances too.

“We have played successive away games against two really good teams in Mansfield and Orient, who are absolutely flying and having a great season, and to pick up a clean sheet and four points out of those games is terrific and I would certainly have taken that if you had offered it to me beforehand.

“It shows we have character in this team and determination with a willingness to want to go and get something on the road.

“This group is great. They listen and have a go at what we ask them to do. I am the first to stick my hand up if it goes wrong but all I ask is for them to go and give the best account of themselves as players and they are doing that.”

Richie Wellens admitted his Orient team were below their usual standards.

“Overall I am happy with the point based on the performance but when you have four or five players underperform but still keep a clean sheet then you have to take it,” he insisted. “But the team that finished today is a shadow of where we have been this year.

“We weren’t bright enough, we played too slow. We weren’t crisp enough. From a defensive perspective we were okay but we were too last gasp and too open as a team.

“It’s a worry that we have only scored one goal in five games. We are having to change a lot because of injuries and I lost two players yesterday in (Theo) Archibald and (Aaron) Drinan. You could see at the end by the team we had it was a bit disjointed.

“When you aren’t scoring goals people immediately say you need strikers but I think there is more to it sometimes. We need to move the ball better, we need to get into pockets quicker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks