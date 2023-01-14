That’s a sore one – Liam Fox licks wounds after Hibs hold Dundee United to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
That’s a sore one – Liam Fox licks wounds after Hibs hold Dundee United to draw

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.13pm
Liam Fox was left gutted by the loss of a late equaliser (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liam Fox was left gutted by the loss of a late equaliser (Jane Barlow/PA)

Liam Fox admitted Dundee United’s 2-2 draw at Hibernian “felt like a defeat” after they were denied victory by Kevin Nisbet’s stoppage-time equaliser.

The Tannadice side looked on course to climb out of the bottom two of the cinch Premiership as they led through first-half goals from Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.

But Nisbet pounced with virtually the last kick to score his second of the game and leave Fox deflated.

“That’s a sore one,” he said. “We were really good for long periods of the game and I’m disappointed for the players because of the effort, attitude and quality they showed in the game.

“You never feel totally comfortable but I thought we had dealt with what Hibs had to throw at us. Hibs have got good players though and when they’ve got someone like Nisbet you always worry about what they might produce. We just need to take it on the chin.

“Probably the only thing that was a bit disappointing (about the performance) is that we didn’t put the ball in the net more often in the first half. There’s stuff for us to work on but I thought our play was really good.

“Losing any game with the last kick is sore. It feels like a loss. But I’m sure once we reflect on it, there will be positives to take.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson lamented his team’s poor start but felt they were worthy of their point in the end.

“I thought for the first 10 minutes we were laboured and poor,” he said. “We didn’t turn them in the first 10 minutes when we had the opportunity and then we conceded a really poor goal. It’s the simplest of goals to stop.

“It was disappointing because it turned the atmosphere a bit negative. We flipped the formation on 22 minutes and we got an instant response when we scored.

Then you think, ‘let’s squeeze up, let’s suffocate them’ but credit to them, they played well. We didn’t do nearly enough in the first half and conceded another poor goal defensively.

“That’s the frustrating bit. We can’t keep having to score three to win a football match. Even against Motherwell, the two goals we conceded were poor.

“We can work day and night on the organisation and the structure and the press but I think that voice is important so it’s obviously something we’ll look to add where possible, and look to nurture and develop.

“The second half was nearly all us, and they were banked in. We didn’t have loads of quality but we showed resilience, we kept attacking and I think we deserved our equaliser.”

