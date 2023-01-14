Mark Williams routs Jack Lisowski to reach first Masters final since 2003

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Williams routs Jack Lisowski to reach first Masters final since 2003

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.17pm Updated: January 14 2023, 10.49pm
Mark Williams routed Jack Lisowski 6-0 to reach his first Masters final since 2003 (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Williams routed Jack Lisowski 6-0 to reach his first Masters final since 2003 (Steven Paston/PA)

Mark Williams can look forward to his first appearance in the final of The Masters since 2003 after a 6-0 rout of Jack Lisowski in the first semi-final.

Twelve months after suffering a stunning defeat to Neil Robertson, who needed two fouls to recover from 67-26 down in the deciding frame, Williams made sure there was no question of a repeat with a clinical performance.

Williams dominated on the safeties and punished errors from Lisowski to seize the upper hand, and said his performance shows he is over the disappointment of last year.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m in another final, especially after last year,” he said on Eurosport. “A lot of people said, ‘How would you get over that?’ As soon as I walked out I was over it and I’m back in the final now.

“It’s easy to win but when you lose you have to get over it. I’ve never been worried. If I lost 6-5 from 5-0 up, it wouldn’t have made any difference. I would have said, ‘best of luck Jack’ and move on.”

It means the world number seven is into his first final at the Alexandra Palace – with The Masters still at the Wembley Conference Centre the last time he made it to the last two.

Williams will now face Judd Trump, who overcame Stuart Bingham 6-1 in the second semi-final.

Trump went 4-1 up when he edged a tense fifth frame which lasted some 45 minutes. As it came down to the colours, Bingham sank the green with a full length double but then missed on the blue, allowing Trump to come in to nick it.

Trump wobbled again in the sixth frame but Bingham could not take full advantage and soon fell 5-1 behind.

It looked all over as Trump moved into a 58-0 lead at the start of the seventh, but a missed red opened the door again for Bingham, who got within 29 points before another safety battle began.

Both players were guilty of fouls but after Trump potted a tough yellow, he put the match to bed.

“It was a struggle at the end but I felt good, I felt a lot better,” Trump said. “The first three or four frames I went into it a few times but didn’t finish on anything.

“I need to make a century or a big break to settle me down. It didn’t really run and I felt like I was making chances. It was a bit scrappy in the end but I managed to get there.”

