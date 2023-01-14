Steve Cotterill delighted as Shrewsbury get ‘deserved’ win at Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill delighted as Shrewsbury get ‘deserved’ win at Burton

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.17pm
Steve Cotterill’s side ended their losing run (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s side ended their losing run (Simon Marper/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill felt his side got what they deserved after ending their three-game losing streak in the league with a clinical 4-0 win over struggling Burton.

Former Burton loan striker Christian Saydee netted a first-half brace, including the opener after just nineteen seconds to set the Shrews on the road to victory.

Any hopes of a Burton comeback after the break were ended when skipper Luke Leahy won and converted a 58th-minute penalty and defender Chey Dunkley put the seal on victory deep in stoppage time.

“Four goals. Clean sheet. Really happy with that,” Cotterill said.

“We got what we deserved today. We haven’t had that in the other games recently against Cambridge, Cheltenham and Fleetwood.

“We haven’t deserved to be beaten in any of those games. What happened to us over that Christmas period was really tough on the group.

“We did well today. It’s always tough here. It was tough years ago even when I played here for Burton Albion for teams to come and get a result and not many will come here and win by four.

“I thought we were well worthy of it today. We were clinical when we needed to be. All over the pitch we were tremendous.

“I couldn’t single any one out today. Obviously, Saydee will get the headlines because he has scored another two goals but everyone was great today.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria tried not to be too downhearted as his side suffered their first home league defeat since the start of October.

“It was a bit of a crazy game,” he said.

“They scored after the opening seconds but after that we totally dominated the first half.

“They make an unbelievable save from John Brayford and then we give such a silly goal away at the end of the half. We played some great football but it gets lost in those two moments of football.”

Maamria also blamed a moment of madness as Albion’s chances of staging a comeback, as they had done against Charlton, Plymouth and Forest Green, slipped away with a penalty conceded by Tom Hamer.

“The second half the belief of the players was still there but then we gave a silly penalty away to make it three-nil and then it is hard, particularly against a side like Shrewsbury,” Maamria added.

“We know they sit deep and their game management is really good and I just thought they were better than us in those moments.

“Ultimately they were clinical when they got their chances. It finished 4-0 but I am watching it here and I am baffled how we don’t even score”

