Dave Challinor has eyes on play-offs after Stockport sink Northampton

Manager Dave Challinor emphasised the importance of Stockport’s 2-0 victory over Northampton in their League Two play-off push, stressing the need to “get points on the board as quickly as possible”.

The Hatters edged a tight clash at Edgeley Park, with Antoni Sarcevic scoring from close range in the first half and Jack Sowerby being credited with an own goal in the second.

The win leaves Stockport in 10th position, just three points behind the play-off places and with a game in hand over most sides above them.

Challinor said: “We want to give ourselves a chance, and where you finish at the end is the important bit, but we want to try and get there as quickly as possible.

“Regardless of the play-offs, we’re looking to bridge the gap on the teams above us.

“Ultimately it’s about getting points on the board as quickly as possible and if we can affect the other teams at the same time by doing that it’s even better for us.”

Despite the three points, Challinor felt they could have performed better, particularly in the first period.

He added: “It’s always important to get back to winning ways. I think when you look in the grand scheme of things last week we thought was an opportunity [against Walsall in the FA Cup] but you move on and today was massively important.

“I don’t think we were great, I don’t think it was a great game. I thought we looked edgier than they did.

“We wanted to make this like a cup tie and play forward, play in their half and put them on the back foot, but we didn’t do that and we allowed them to counter-attack so we were fortunate to lead at half-time.

“Second half we were more secure in those things but it was a tight game between two teams that I suppose have an awful lot to play for so there’s going to be a little bit of edginess.

“The players know the importance of it and I suppose Northampton’s perspective is maybe about coming here and not losing but for us we know how important the three points are.”

For Northampton, defeat is yet another blip in their usually impressive away form and despite being the highest-scoring side in the division they couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Manager Jon Brady was incredibly frustrated with how the game went and, with the team struck down with injuries, their fortunes don’t seem to be getting any better.

Brady said: “It is frustrating and tough to take.

“I felt we were a hell of a threat during the first hour and if you look at all the stats in the game we’ve had 12 shots, three really good ones on target, but it’s not good enough and it’s tough to take.

“The players we’ve got out are so key to us, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and hope the players that step up perform.

“I felt we had a strong foothold in the game to start with apart from conceding the goal, it’s a frustrating moment but we stay together and we have a bit of work to do.

“We’re in a tough situation with the injuries or illnesses we’re picking up, you want to have your best players to compete at the top end of the league and if you haven’t got them playing then you’re going to find it very difficult.”

Brady praised the performance of Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe, whose impressive saves kept the Cobblers at bay.

“I felt up until about the 66th we were really threatening their goal, Hinchliffe makes an unbelievable save from Sam Hoskins and you eventually expect him to score,” he said.

“The one in the second half he makes another incredible save and we would have been back in the game.

“The first goal we conceded was uncharacteristic, not good enough, too easy and then the second one hits Jack Sowerby on the hip and goes in the net.”