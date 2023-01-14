Callum Davidson says St Johnstone let down fans in Livingston defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson says St Johnstone let down fans in Livingston defeat

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.27pm
Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits his side have not been good enough recently as they suffered a fifth consecutive defeat by losing 4-2 against Livingston at McDiarmid Park.

Stephen Kelly’s first-half double and James Penrice’s strike before half-time handed the visitors a comfortable three-goal cushion.

After being booed off at the break, Davidson turned to his bench for some inspiration and got just that as Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan reduced the deficit to just one.

However, Penrice smashed home his second and Livingston’s fourth of the afternoon to end all hopes of an incredible comeback.

Davidson said: “The goals we’ve lost in the last three or four games isn’t good enough. Livingston were very clinical, but we made it too easy for them to get a shot on goal.

“It was an uphill battle after going two down and then we concede a goal from a corner before half-time when we don’t react quickly enough. They were really poor goals – people not getting picked up.

“In the second half we had a go – there was nothing else we could do. We got back in the game but then got done with a one-two. It’s not good enough.

“For myself, obviously I pick the team, and I didn’t think they performed to a level. We didn’t do our basic jobs. That’s not like us. We’re normally better than that.

“It’s a tough one to take. We let the supporters down today. When you start the game well, they get behind us, which they did in the second half when we actually had a go.

“We need to roll our sleeves up. If you want to feel sorry for yourself don’t bother coming to training. I’m up for the challenge.”

Livingston manager David Martindale, meanwhile, was full of praise for his side but was particularly pleased with the goals they scored – insisting they have all been worked on in training.

He said: “It was a really, really good first half. I thought we were fantastic and the goals we take is stuff we have been working on in training during the week, so it was nice to see it coming off.

“In the second half, we gave up too much territory in our own half and we played too safe and were trying to hold on to the lead.

“Credit to St Johnstone, they came back into it and got their two goals, but again fantastic from our own players, I thought it was brilliant to come back into it and to get the fourth goal in the manner that they did after going through a wobble themselves.

“I think the fourth goal knocked the wind out of St Johnstone’s sails and it was a very good display from the players.

“I was nervous myself. I watch games emotionally. I manage emotionally at times. When we scored that goal, I nearly had the jacket off, but it was raining and it was too cold.”

Editor's Picks