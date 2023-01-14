Slaven Bilic points out Tobi Adeyemo as spark in Watford win over Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic points out Tobi Adeyemo as spark in Watford win over Blackpool

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.29pm
Slaven Bilic was delighted with his young Watford goalscorer (Ben Whitley/PA)
Slaven Bilic was delighted with his young Watford goalscorer (Ben Whitley/PA)

Slaven Bilic hailed teenager Tobi Adeyemo for scoring the goal that helped Watford beat Blackpool 2-0 and move the Hornets up to third in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Ismaila Sarr was the Hornets’ star performer and made sure of victory with an 87th-minute penalty.

But it was 17-year-old Adeyemo who will be remembered most fondly by the Vicarage Road faithful for coming off the bench to open the scoring in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after making his league debut.

The academy product’s only first-team action had been a cameo in an FA Cup loss at Reading last week – and he would not even have been a substitute had manager Bilic not been without more than an entire team of experienced campaigners through injury and suspension.

“Let’s not lie and say he would have played anyway but Tobi came on for the last 15 minutes at Reading and lifted the whole team up with his running and his brain,” Bilic said.

“We planned that he would come on, in the last 20 minutes. We were hoping by then we would be winning and he would close them down but it was different – we needed him to be creative.

“The way he scored the goal… many young players, their only aim would be just hit the ball but no – he wanted to score and it was a proper finish. I like that mentality.”

Sarr hit the bar early on but Blackpool were not unduly troubled in the rest of a largely unremarkable first half.

Bilic made a double change at the break and threw on Adeyemo and Yaser Asprilla midway through the second period.

It was Asprilla’s pass that sent debutant Joao Ferreira away for a shot that Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell saved but Adeyemo despatched on the rebound.

“Some games are worth more than three points and this is one of those games,” Bilic added.

“This performance was extraordinary because of the circumstances – our side was crazy young for a friendly game.

“The best way to introduce young players is to bring them in slowly or when the game is 3-0 but today they came on with big pressure and they responded. I’m very proud of them.”

Blackpool have not won in the league since October and dropped to second bottom after this defeat.

“The performance was fine,” said manager Michael Appleton. “The first goal is crucial, we have spoken about it time and time again – it doesn’t matter what level you are playing.

“There is frustration in how we conceded the goal – there was carelessness on our part.

“I’m disappointed rather than frustrated, the players gave everything but our creating chances has to be better.

“I felt we would be the ones who would score the first goal. We were in the ascendancy when they scored.”

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell rushing out to clatter new Watford signing Matheus Martins enabled Sarr to end Blackpool’s resistance once and for all.

“It was a bit harsh but I understand it,” Appleton said. “It was slightly misjudged by Maxi but he has been good for us.”

Appleton is hopeful of adding more faces before the end of the month, saying: “Days like today show that it is needed.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

