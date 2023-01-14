Russell Martin praises Swansea for coming through ‘tough’ Stadium of Light test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russell Martin praises Swansea for coming through ‘tough’ Stadium of Light test

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.31pm
Swansea manager Russell Martin saw his side claim three points at Sunderland (Adam Davy/PA)
Swansea manager Russell Martin saw his side claim three points at Sunderland (Adam Davy/PA)

Russell Martin was delighted with the way in which his Swansea players quelled a fractious Stadium of Light crowd to claim a 3-1 win at 10-man Sunderland.

The Swans were handed a golden opportunity when Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien was dismissed for an 18th-minute foul on Ollie Cooper, but with the Wearside crowd baying for blood, it took the visitors a while to get to grips with the atmosphere they were up against.

The scoreline was still blank at the interval, but Swansea made their numerical advantage count in the second half as Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen and Cooper all found the target.

Martin said: “I’m really pleased with the players. It’s such a tough place to come.

“We knew it was going to be tough, and they started the game really well. The crowd and the atmosphere here is so good, and there’s been a shift in the feeling towards the club because of the promotion.

“It’s not an easy place to come, but then the game obviously changes on the sending off. It took us a little while to manage the emotion of that because the crowd was so up, and we’ve got so many young players experiencing that kind of atmosphere for the first time.

“It was about settling things down and trying to stay calm, and I thought we did very well in the second half.

“When we were in their half, some of our play was really good. We limited them to very little, and on the whole we’re really pleased. When they went down to 10 men, there’s maybe an expectation that we would go on to win, but I’ve told them to smile a bit because they’ve earned it.”

Sunderland started reasonably brightly, but the Black Cats were always going to be up against it after O’Nien was dismissed for a reckless challenge that saw him clatter into Cooper close to the centre-circle.

The centre-half appeared to have been incensed by referee Keith Stroud’s failure to award Sunderland a penalty for what appeared to be a foul on Amad Diallo moments earlier, but Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray admits O’Nien used excessive force as he threw himself into his ill-advised tackle.

Mowbray, whose battling side had briefly drawn level through Dan Neil’s 65th-minute equaliser, said: “Luke’s a very level-headed kid. Yet I think it’s quite natural to get wrapped up in the game. It felt as if for a spell, the supporters could be our 11th man and make it an even game as such. The crowd can play such an important part, but maybe they overwound Luke O’Nien up a bit.

“My job today was to try to make sure these players played with intensity against this team that were coming to try to dominate the ball, and I thought we did it brilliantly well for however long it was before the sending off.

“Luke was stepping out from a central-defensive position into a midfield area, where their number nine had dropped down, and we’d talked about how the centre-halves had to drop in with them because they play in the spaces.

“It was just an overly-aggressive challenge. I’ve told him that.

“There was no need for that intent, yet you can imagine if he had made real clean contact and the ball had flown 50 yards up the field, the crowd would have roared and it would have kept the momentum going. Ultimately, though, on the back of that decision, the game swung pretty dramatically.”

