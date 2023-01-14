Carlos Corberan praises West Brom character after blasting back to beat Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan praises West Brom character after blasting back to beat Luton

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.35pm
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan praised his side’s never-say-die attitude after they hit back from two down to win 3-2 at Luton.

Having trailed to early goals from Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, the Baggies pulled one back just before the break, with Daryl Dike on target.

Quickfire goals midway through the second period from Jayson Molumby and Conor Townsend meant the Baggies made it nine wins from 10 in the league.

Corberan said: “I am very pleased for the players because they put in an unbelievable effort.

“They showed resilience in their mentality and I am very pleased to see that all of their effort in the game got us the three points.

“It’s not easy to do what they did today. I am so pleased for them.

“The contributions of many players all over the pitch was very high. They were very aggressive. I did not see one player that was not competing in the level that the game was demanding.

“We did not give up at any moment. We kept on believing and the players kept on insisting on doing the things that have brought us success over the last few weeks and months.

“It was really difficult because we conceded two goals in 10 minutes without really suffering in defence. At the same time, we were creating chances to score ourselves, something which we couldn’t do in the first 30 minutes.

“We continued to show our identity in our organisation and the way we like to play. We didn’t get frustrated. We kept on doing the correct things.

“The players kept believing in themselves and that was necessary to get a positive result.”

Luton were in dreamland early on when Morris struck from 30 yards with seven minutes gone, while Adebayo thumped home a header just three minutes later.

The Baggies were always in the contest though, Dike heading against the bar, before the USA international halved the deficit on 39 minutes, nipping in ahead of Town stopper Ethan Horvath to score.

Luton looked like they had weathered the storm after the break, only for Molumby to hammer home on 65 minutes when Horvath dropped a cross.

Townsend was then left unmarked to slam into the net two minutes later from Matt Phillips’ cross.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “I’m bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I’ll start with credit where credit’s due, West Brom are a really good team, and well done to them.

“I was delighted with our start. To go 2-0 up was well deserved and exactly how we want to try and be, aggressive and on the front foot.

“They still retained that threat, they probably shifted their mindset a little bit now into ‘we’ve got to up this,’ and they just made the shape of their team when they had the ball, it was difficult for us to press at times.

“We had to try and change it a little bit in that first half which we did and then we were okay, but ultimately it was the manner of the goals, it was the way we conceded the goals, that’s the disappointing thing.

“Yes they created chances, but the goals we conceded were from our mistakes and that’s what we’ve been really good at.”

