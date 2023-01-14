Jamie Cumming ‘quality’ kept MK Dons alive in Lincoln stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Cumming ‘quality’ kept MK Dons alive in Lincoln stalemate

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.36pm Updated: January 14 2023, 6.37pm
Jamie Cumming won plaudits from both bosses in MK Dons’ draw with Lincoln (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jamie Cumming won plaudits from both bosses in MK Dons’ draw with Lincoln (Isaac Parkin/PA)

MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming received praise from both managers as he helped his side secure a goalless draw with Lincoln.

With only three shots on targets between the two teams, it was a quiet afternoon for the Imps stopper Carl Rushworth, while Chelsea loanee Cumming was on hand to pull off two strong saves to ensure a much-needed point for the Dons.

Mark Jackson’s side remain in 22nd in Sky Bet League One and will travel to bottom side Forest Green next Saturday.

“When Jamie was called upon he makes a good save, he’s a quality goalkeeper and that’s why he’s at Chelsea,” Jackson said.

“We’re delighted to have a keeper of his calibre because you know when he gets called upon he can produce and keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“From a defensive view, we’re pleased, and a clean sheet is important.”

MK Dons dominated proceedings, but they could not find a way through the dogged Lincoln defence.

The Imps’ Jack Diamond was the most dangerous player on the pitch, forcing Cumming into the first save of the match late in the first half.

The 23-year-old was then quick to react to the rebound to deny Tom Hooper an easy opener and ensure Jackson went unbeaten from his first two home games in charge.

He added: “I think Lincoln came to frustrate us a little bit, that’s how they set up. They are hard to break down and we knew that.

“That’s a part of our game that we need to improve. We tried to keep knocking on the door right until the final whistle.

“We want to start being aggressive from minute one, that’s our intent, especially at home as well.

“I felt at half-time we had a lot of the ball, but we needed to move our possession up the pitch. We were one-paced and when you’re one-paced it’s easy for the opposition.”

Cumming was called into action again after the restart, producing a fine diving save to frustrate Diamond.

The Dons’ best chance of the game fell to Mo Eisa, who could only head Josh McEachran’s corner wide as 16th-placed Lincoln failed to win for a fifth league match in a row.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: “It’s as comfortable a day as I’ve seen Carl Rushworth have in goal, I don’t actually think he’s had to make a save.

“I thought their keeper pulled off two great saves, particularly one which was against Jack (Diamond) early in the second half.

“You want to win games, you want to win games against everybody, especially the teams in and around you. If you’re not going to win a game, then you make sure you don’t lose it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks