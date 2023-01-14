Jamie Cumming ‘quality’ kept MK Dons alive in Lincoln stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming received praise from both managers as he helped his side secure a goalless draw with Lincoln.

With only three shots on targets between the two teams, it was a quiet afternoon for the Imps stopper Carl Rushworth, while Chelsea loanee Cumming was on hand to pull off two strong saves to ensure a much-needed point for the Dons.

Mark Jackson’s side remain in 22nd in Sky Bet League One and will travel to bottom side Forest Green next Saturday.

“When Jamie was called upon he makes a good save, he’s a quality goalkeeper and that’s why he’s at Chelsea,” Jackson said.

“We’re delighted to have a keeper of his calibre because you know when he gets called upon he can produce and keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“From a defensive view, we’re pleased, and a clean sheet is important.”

MK Dons dominated proceedings, but they could not find a way through the dogged Lincoln defence.

The Imps’ Jack Diamond was the most dangerous player on the pitch, forcing Cumming into the first save of the match late in the first half.

The 23-year-old was then quick to react to the rebound to deny Tom Hooper an easy opener and ensure Jackson went unbeaten from his first two home games in charge.

He added: “I think Lincoln came to frustrate us a little bit, that’s how they set up. They are hard to break down and we knew that.

“That’s a part of our game that we need to improve. We tried to keep knocking on the door right until the final whistle.

“We want to start being aggressive from minute one, that’s our intent, especially at home as well.

“I felt at half-time we had a lot of the ball, but we needed to move our possession up the pitch. We were one-paced and when you’re one-paced it’s easy for the opposition.”

Cumming was called into action again after the restart, producing a fine diving save to frustrate Diamond.

The Dons’ best chance of the game fell to Mo Eisa, who could only head Josh McEachran’s corner wide as 16th-placed Lincoln failed to win for a fifth league match in a row.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: “It’s as comfortable a day as I’ve seen Carl Rushworth have in goal, I don’t actually think he’s had to make a save.

“I thought their keeper pulled off two great saves, particularly one which was against Jack (Diamond) early in the second half.

“You want to win games, you want to win games against everybody, especially the teams in and around you. If you’re not going to win a game, then you make sure you don’t lose it.”